IMAC Holdings, Inc. Appoints Dr. Matthew Schwartz and Dr. Peter Beitsch to Board of Directors

Golden, CO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) (the “Company” or “IMAC”), a leading innovator in proteomics research and technology, announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Beitsch and Dr. Matthew Schwartz to its Board of Directors, effective June 26, 2024. This strategic move underscores the Company’s commitment to advancing its position in the field of proteomics and driving innovation in precision medicine.



Dr. Matthew Schwartz brings over 18 years of experience in the care of cancer patients using radiotherapy treatments and precision oncology. He currently serves as a practicing Radiation Oncologist at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. "I am honored to join IMAC's board of directors and contribute to the groundbreaking work being done in the field of proteomic precision oncology. I am excited to collaborate with IMAC's talented team to revolutionize the treatment of cancer patients through our cutting-edge proteomic technologies by finding the right treatment for the right patient at the right time," said Dr. Schwartz.

Dr. Peter Beitsch has a strong background in surgical oncology and genomics and is actively involved in breast cancer research. He currently serves as the Co-Founder of Targeted Medical Education and The Breast Care Network, as well as Co-PI of the iGAP Registry on the Digital Health Platform at InVitae. “I am excited to join the board at the time of the launch of IMAC’s proteomics business. I’ve always been surprised that we as physicians utilize surrogates of the actual targets of the pharmaceuticals that we use. IMAC’s proteomics business will begin a new era in which we can determine which drugs will work on which proteins are actually driving the patient’s cancer,” said Dr. Beitsch.

Dr. Schwartz’s and Dr. Beitsch’s expertise will be instrumental in guiding the Company’s strategic initiatives and enhancing its research capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Peter Beitsch and Dr. Matthew Schwartz to our Board of Directors," said Faith Zaslavsky, President and CEO at IMAC. "Their combined expertise and vision will be instrumental in steering the Company towards new heights of innovation and success in the field of proteomics. Their insights will be pivotal as we advance our mission to empower researchers and oncologists with cutting-edge proteomic solutions."

About IMAC and Ignite Proteomics: IMAC, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ignite Proteomics, is a pioneering company dedicated to revolutionizing proteomics research through innovative technologies and solutions. By using its novel Reverse Phase Protein Arrays (RPPA), Ignite Proteomics is able to go beyond genetics and genomics to aid in treatment decision making for Oncologists.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Sherri Gardzina, Chief Financial Officer