SupplyOne Canada Becomes First Packaging Provider Recognized as CITT-Endorsed Business Partner
The not-for-profit logistics association endorses SupplyOne Canada for their sustainability leadership and customer-focused solutions.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SupplyOne Canada, a leading provider of innovative and eco-conscious custom packaging solutions, has become a CITT-Endorsed Business Partner of the Canadian Institute of Traffic and Transportation (CITT). The endorsement marks the company as the first packaging provider to receive this prestigious recognition, highlighting its commitment to environmental sustainability and customer-focused solutions.
Robust and efficient supply chain logistics are the backbone of any successful business, ensuring timely delivery, cost efficiency, and sustainability. CITT brings together people involved in logistics to interact, share ideas, build their networks, and more.
By partnering with CITT, SupplyOne Canada looks forward to simultaneously sharing and adding to its expertise, further enhancing supply chain practices across the industry.
“SupplyOne Canada immediately caught our attention with their commitment to sustainability and helping their clients achieve their sustainability goals. It really sets them apart as a partner in our eyes, as environmental sustainability has become a priority for both our organization and for many in the wider industry,” says Pina Melchionna, President & CEO of CITT. “Of course, SupplyOne Canada also has a customer-first, creative and customized approach to business – all of which are valuable to clients looking to optimize costs. We’re looking forward to working more with SupplyOne Canada and connecting our membership and the industry with their expertise.”
“SupplyOne Canada has long understood how important and critical a reliable supply chain is to a successful business. That experience enables us to create programs and offerings uniquely tailored to serve the needs of our supply chain and logistics customers,” says Marc Hyman, Chief Operating Officer of SupplyOne Canada. “CITT’s commitment to community, knowledge sharing, and excellence in logistics aligns seamlessly with SupplyOne Canada’s approach to forward-thinking customer-focused solutions. We are excited to join such an innovative and committed organization and we look forward to contributing to the community.”
About SupplyOne Canada
SupplyOne Canada is a leading full-service packaging supplier, consistently recognized and awarded for its leadership in sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence. Formerly known as Crownhill Packaging, we have over 35 years of insight, expertise, and experience in the packaging industry. As part of the SupplyOne family of companies, we’re proud to provide you with even greater access to innovative packaging products and services. Let’s make your packaging work for you.
www.supplyone.ca
About CITT
CITT (Canadian Institute of Traffic and Transportation) is a not-for-profit association committed to advancing the logistics profession and industry. Despite the evolving landscape of supply chain logistics, CITT remains the industry's most trusted, experienced, and valued center for learning, networking, and community.
www.citt.ca
