Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recognizes Matterport’s Expertise In Digital Twins and Connected Devices

Matterport Achieves AWS IoT Competency Partner Status for Excellence in Data Acquisition, Management, Analysis, and Device Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Competency status. This designation underscores Matterport's pivotal role and expertise in innovative Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, empowering customers to leverage AWS for IoT and achieve their cloud transformation goals.



Achieving the AWS IoT Competency differentiates Matterport as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, providing software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex IoT-enabled digital twin projects on AWS. To receive this designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on the AWS cloud platform that address the four core pillars of successful IoT deployments:

Data acquisition: Matterport's industry-leading technology captures comprehensive spatial data from physical environments using its high-fidelity scanning process.



Matterport's industry-leading technology captures comprehensive spatial data from physical environments using its high-fidelity scanning process. Data management: AWS provides a robust and secure platform for storing and managing the captured spatial data, along with sensor data from connected devices integrated within the digital twin model.



AWS provides a robust and secure platform for storing and managing the captured spatial data, along with sensor data from connected devices integrated within the digital twin model. Data analysis and visualization: The combined Matterport and AWS IoT TwinMaker integration offers powerful tools for analyzing and visualizing both spatial and sensor data, providing actionable insights into real-world operations and building performance.



The combined offers powerful tools for analyzing and visualizing both spatial and sensor data, providing actionable insights into real-world operations and building performance. Device management: This integrated solution offers comprehensive device management capabilities for connected sensors and devices within the digital twin environment. These tools empower users to securely create, manage, extend, and visualize their IoT applications.

“We are proud to achieve AWS IoT Competency status, particularly within the Technology for Platform Providers category,” said Brittany Schramm, Sr. Director, Global Alliances & Business Development at Matterport. “Our deep understanding of spatial data, combined with the unmatched scalability and security of AWS, empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of IoT solutions. By leveraging Matterport digital twins with AWS IoT TwinMaker, companies can gain a holistic view of their operations, optimize performance, and make data-driven decisions for a more intelligent future.”

Matterport's digital twin platform allows users to create immersive 3D models of physical spaces and connect them with real-time sensor data from IoT devices. The Matterport integration with AWS IoT TwinMaker enables powerful use cases such as remote monitoring of facilities, predictive maintenance of equipment, and space optimization based on real-time occupancy data.

Grant Johnson, Operations Transformation Project Manager at INVISTA, explained how its integrated solution works, “It pulls data from disparate sources—from IoT sensors to work orders in SAP—into a database, which is paired to Matterport visualizations. When we migrate this into the AWS IoT TwinMaker, it makes sense of all the data, and finally, a custom-built frontend allows employees on the shop floor to use the solution seamlessly.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking digital twin platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2024 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

press@matterport.com

Investor Contact:

ir@matterport.com