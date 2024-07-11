Contactless Coupler Market to Grow at 5.4% CAGR, Reaching US$ 919.7 Million in 2034

Contactless coupler market is estimated to reach US$ 543.6 million in 2024, with sales of capacitive couplers projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR by 2034.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global contactless coupler market will be worth US$ 543.6 million by 2024. Global demand for contactless couplers is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2024 and 2034.The increased desire for contactless couplers at industrial sites can be attributed to a number of factors, including rising defense spending in numerous nations and the use of more efficient gear in the industry. Defense machinery uses a variety of coupler types, including hysteresis, magnetic, disc, and torque couplers, which expands the lucrative potential for market participants.The increasing consumption of traditional energy sources is significantly contributing to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, driving a shift toward renewable energy sources like wind turbines, which are crucial for addressing CO2 emission challenges and dynamic energy needs. For the effective operation of wind turbines, reliable data transmission and power from the nacelle to the key control systems of rotary blades are essential. Contactless coupler systems are enhancing the efficiency of wind turbines through effective power transmission applications, thereby boosting the demand and production of wireless connectors, including contactless couplers.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7156 The market for contactless couplers is being held back by the risk of system vulnerabilities because of growing worries about security breaches and data integrity. Trends in the contactless coupler market are being negatively impacted by a number of vulnerabilities, including data interception, unauthorised access, and malicious assaults. The implementation of contactless coupler systems is made more complex and expensive by the need for strong encryption protocols, cybersecurity measures, and authentication procedures to guarantee the security and integrity of data transmission.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:The global contactless coupler market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 919.7 million by the end of 2034.Worldwide sales of capacitive couplers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching US$ 339.4 million by the end of 2034. The market in South Korea is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034. East Asia is anticipated to contribute a significant share, accounting for 42.2% of global market revenue by the end of 2034. This growth is driven by increasing demand for advanced connectivity solutions and the adoption of capacitive couplers in various applications. Key market players are focusing on innovation and product development to meet the evolving needs of consumers, ensuring robust market expansion over the forecast period.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the contactless coupler market are actively investing in new product launches to offer more efficient solutions to end users, thereby building trust and generating leads.For instance, in September 2023, Molex introduced a series of contactless connectivity solutions called MX60. Key players in the contactless coupler market are actively investing in new product launches to offer more efficient solutions to end users, thereby building trust and generating leads. For instance, in September 2023, Molex introduced a series of contactless connectivity solutions called MX60. These high-speed, low-power, solid-state devices feature built-in antennas and miniature mmWave RF transceivers, enabling simpler, faster device-to-device communication without the need for physical connectors or cables. Key Companies Profiled are PHOENIX CONTACT; TE Connectivity; Cobham Ltd.; Omega Engineering Inc.; Connectivity Group SA; Spinner; Ezurio; Moog; Powercast Operation; Schleifring GmbH; Mojo Mobility Inc.; NSD Corporation; InductEV Inc.; Molex. Market Dynamics and Regional Insights According to a recently updated report by Fact.MR, East Asia is projected to account for 42.2% of global market revenue by the end of 2034. The adoption of smart manufacturing techniques and Industry 4.0 initiatives is driving the demand for contactless couplers, which enable interconnected and flexible systems. In China, the market share is estimated to reach 49.2% by 2034. This growth is attributed to the expansion of manufacturing facilities, the low cost of raw materials, and the increased demand for efficient machinery. As a result, China is becoming a focal point for contactless coupler manufacturers. Meanwhile, Japan is expected to capture a 24.6% share of the East Asian market by the end of 2034. Japanese companies are heavily investing in sustainable and smart infrastructure, boosting the demand for reliable and efficient contactless couplers, further contributing to market growth.In North America, the United States is analyzed to hold an 83.3% share of the market revenue by 2034. The expansion of the defense, automotive, and aerospace industries is opening new opportunities for contactless coupler suppliers due to their ability to offer clear vision in rugged environments. The U.S. government is focusing on enhancing industrial automation with advanced data transmission machinery and power, further driving the demand for contactless couplers. This strategic focus is expected to propel market growth as industries seek more efficient and reliable solutions. The combination of these factors highlights the significant regional variations and the dynamic nature of the global contactless coupler market, driven by technological advancements and sector-specific demands.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Electrostatic Chuck (ESC) Market : The electrostatic chuck (ESC) market is anticipated to be worth US$ 134.2 million in 2024. With a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034, the ESC market is projected to garner US$ 227.1 million by 2034. Linear Motor Market : Worldwide revenue from the sales of linear motors is projected to increase from US$ 1.38 billion in 2024 to cross US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2034. 