Mullen Announces POWER BOOST, Industry-First Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack Exchange Program

POWER BOOST is a pioneering battery exchange program enabling existing Class 1 EV cargo van customers the opportunity to upgrade their lithium-ion battery packs to solid-state polymer battery packs, increasing Class 1 vehicle range to over 200 miles

Mullen’s Class 1 EV cargo van equipped with the solid-state polymer pack is scheduled for production in the second half of 2025





BREA, Calif., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces a vehicle battery exchange program for current Class 1 EV cargo van customers. POWER BOOST is a pioneering battery exchange program enabling existing customers, meeting existing vehicle warranty requirements, the opportunity to upgrade their lithium-ion battery packs to solid-state polymer battery packs, increasing vehicle range potential to over 200 miles.

"We value the investment and confidence that our customers place in our vehicles," said David Michery, chairman and CEO of Mullen Automotive. "As we hit new milestones, we are committed to sharing our technological advancements with all our early adopters and this battery exchange program will allow customers the opportunity to upgrade to our solid-state pack."

In February 2024, Mullen announced that it began Class 1 EV cargo van road testing with the integrated solid-state polymer battery pack. Mullen continues to achieve significant milestones in integrating solid-state polymer battery packs into the Mullen ONE, Class 1 cargo van. Recent progress includes the Company identifying lead suppliers for development and components and issued initial purchase orders in support of this pivotal program.

The Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van equipped with the solid-state polymer pack is scheduled for production in the second half of 2025. The solid-state polymer battery pack is expected to extend the range of the Mullen ONE from 110 miles to over 200 miles.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether the Company will meet its anticipated production timelines for placing the solid-state polymer pack in the EV cargo vans, when the battery exchange program will be launched and how it will be received by customers, and whether the solid-state polymer battery pack will yield the anticipated increased performance range. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

