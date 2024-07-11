Usio Featured at The NASDAQ MarketSite

Submit Release
In a Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight, CEO Louis Hoch Discusses Usio’s Vision for A.I. Driven Biometric Payments

SAN ANTONIO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO), a leading Fintech that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, announced today that Louis Hoch, Usio CEO, was recently featured in a Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight in which he provided a company update and his vision for artificial intelligence (A.I.) driven biometric payments.

The Nasdaq Issuer Spotlight interview series explores how industry leaders within the small-cap community are evolving and navigating challenges in various industries.

Louis Hoch commented, “I want to thank Nasdaq for this opportunity to share the Usio story. Usio is on the precipice of a dynamic period of growth in the electronic payments market, especially in the wake of the signing of our potentially largest ever PayFac payments processing agreement. The pace of change across the industry is accelerating, and this is creating opportunity for nimble organizations like Usio. We are helping drive this change, and I was pleased to be able to share my perspective on the future of the electronic payments industry.”

About Usio, Inc.
Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas.

Websites: www.usio.comwww.payfacinabox.comwww.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Contact:

Paul Manley
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
612-834-1804


