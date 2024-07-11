UPSTACK Acquires Telecom Consultancy Performance Networks

Founder & President Shawn Nus Joins UPSTACK as a Partner

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPSTACK, the fastest-growing platform for digital infrastructure, announced today that it has acquired Performance Networks, a telecommunications consulting company based in Denver. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



As part of UPSTACK’s investment, the Performance Networks team will become part of UPSTACK, with Founder and President Shawn Nus joining the company as a Partner.

Performance Networks specializes in sourcing and managing complex telecom networks primarily for large enterprises. The company’s consultants deliver a superior customer experience at all stages, including requirement analysis, design, vendor selection, contract negotiation, project management, billing and ongoing account support. The company’s comprehensive approach gained traction with customers and earned Performance Networks the President's Club award for top sales performance from technology services distributor Telarus every year since 2020.

“Performance Networks’ commitment to customer experience and client success is an excellent fit for UPSTACK,” said UPSTACK Founder and CEO Christopher Trapp. “Shawn Nus has built a company that thrives on forging deep customer relationships and supporting clients with the highest quality of care. We’re excited to welcome Shawn and the Performance Networks’ team to UPSTACK’s growing organization.”

Nus started Performance Networks in 2010 after working in carrier sales for more than a decade. He grew tired of trying to convince prospects that his employer’s products were the best and decided to become a vendor-agnostic consultant who could present clients with options and solutions from a variety of providers. Nus started Performance Networks as a solopreneur and found early success, enabling him to hire back-office employees and focus more on business growth.

Over time, Performance Networks grew organically based on word-of-mouth referrals and strong customer relationships. The company distinguishes itself by significant upfront investment in client success with no-cost audits and in-depth analysis of pain points required to deliver effective, right-fit solutions.

“Nurturing our relationships and building customer confidence have been keys to our success,” said Nus. “Our clients trust us because we’ve always been there for them through the years, and they can depend on us to continue supporting them with best-in-class solutions and high-quality customer care.”

In 2024, after more than a decade of providing high-touch service, Performance Networks reached a size that required more resources to sustain its award-winning growth trajectory without breaking Nus’ promise to deliver consistent, high-quality customer care. He considered multiple options, including hiring and selling, and chose to partner with UPSTACK.

UPSTACK is backed by a team of technology experts as well as processes and resources, such as project management, quoting tools and a customer portal for status and inventory, which will further enhance the customer experience for Performance Networks’ clients.

“Joining UPSTACK gives me the peace of mind that my customers are well taken care of,” said Nus. “UPSTACK has developed an integration plan so I can continue to advise my customers, hold their hands through the process and ensure their needs are met. I’m confident they will find a happy home with UPSTACK’s all-star team.”

For more information about UPSTACK’s agency investment program, contact partners@upstack.com.

About Performance Networks

Performance Networks is a telecommunications consulting company formed in 2010 to provide a superior customer experience while sourcing and managing complex telecommunications networks for businesses. The company specializes in business-class connectivity, secure networking, unified communications, contact center, wireless and data center solutions from more than 40 providers worldwide. As independent consultants, Performance Networks provides carrier-agnostic solutions to meet the telecommunications needs of its enterprise business clients. Consultations include requirement analysis, design, vendor selection, contract negotiation, project management, billing and ongoing account support. Learn more at www.performancenetworks.net.

About UPSTACK

UPSTACK is transforming the way digital infrastructure is designed, sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry’s leading technology experts, dedicated customer experience resources and its own advanced technology ecosystem, UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, businesses streamline IT architecture, procurement and ongoing management by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology advisory services. UPSTACK’s expertise includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at www.upstack.com.