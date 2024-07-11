Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Projected to Reach Valuation of USD 4,005.26 million at 4.5% CAGR from 2024-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the number of spinal & joint construction surgeries, trauma cases and innovation in the orthopedic sectors is expected to drive the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bone grafts and substitutes market size is anticipated to gain $4,005.26 million by 2031, having witnessed a value of $2,586.30 million in 2021, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The cell-based matrices segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The joint reconstruction segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The major factors driving the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market are increase in number of road accidents & joint disorders, increase in demand of dental bone grafts and rise in geriatric population. Bone grafts and substitutes are often used to help heal bone fractures and other injuries caused by accidents. In addition, in many cases, they can be used to replace or repair damaged bone tissue, helping to restore normal function and mobility. Further, bone grafts and substitutes may be required in cases where the bone has been severely damaged or lost due to the accident. In these cases, bone grafts or substitutes can be used to help regenerate new bone tissue, which can help restore function and mobility of the affected area.

The global bone grafts and substitutes market is grouped into various segments based on type, application, end user, and region. It is offered in both graphical and tabular form, authorizing an individual or a commercial enterprise to benefit perception into the highly profitable and rapidly growing segments.

In terms of type, the bone grafts substitute segment dominates the highest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global bone grafts and substitutes market revenue, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The cell-based matrices segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The allografts segment is also discussed in the report.

In terms of application, the spinal fusion segment garnered the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global bone grafts and substitutes market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the joint reconstruction segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Trauma, dental bone grafting, and craniomaxillofacial segments are also analyzed in the report.

In terms of end user, the hospitals segment held the major market share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global bone grafts and substitutes market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the specialty clinics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The others segment is also explained in the report.

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Segments:

By Type:

Allografts

Bone grafts substitutes

Cell based matrices

By Application:

Spinal fusion

Trauma

Joint reconstruction

Dental bone grafting

Craniomaxillofacial

By End user:

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the market across North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global bone grafts and substitutes market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Concurrently, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

