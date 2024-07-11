Inspiro Wins Multiple Gold Honors from Globee® Awards

MANILA, Philippines, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, a leading global CX outsourcing company, is excited to announce that it has won three Gold awards from the prestigious Globee® Awards.



Inspiro received a Gold award at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business for Achievement in Digital Transformation. The company's digital experience (DX) transformation program focuses on enhancing agent experience, improving customer interactions, and optimizing operational efficiency through the implementation of cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships. Inspiro's DX initiatives have yielded notable improvements across enterprise and client operations, agent performance, and new-hire training.

Additionally, at the 11th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Inspiro was honored with two Gold awards. The company was recognized for its exceptional achievements in information security and data privacy, earning the Achievement in Cybersecurity and Data Protection accolade. This win underscores Inspiro’s success in integrating security into its culture and business strategy, ensuring robust security measures on all fronts.

Inspiro also secured a Gold award for its Customer Service and Call Center Training Practice, showcasing the company’s dedication to enhancing employee experience. This recognition highlights Inspiro’s award-winning training program, Simulate by Inspiro, which integrates AI-related emerging technologies to create dynamic and adaptive training scenarios. This allows staff to develop crucial skills and receive customized feedback for continuous improvement.

Yuji Hamamoto, President and CEO of Inspiro, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are immensely proud and honored to receive these prestigious awards. They reflect the significant strides we have made in our digital transformation journey, enabling us to deliver superior customer and agent experiences.”

About Inspiro

A global CX outsourcing leader, Inspiro empowers smart, secure, seamless, scalable, and satisfying customer experience (CX) across a network of 58,000 BPO and customer champions in 100 strategic locations. With delivery operations in North and Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific, Inspiro supports every stage of the customer lifecycle through next-generation CX solutions integrating strategy, people, innovation, and analytics.

Inspiro is owned by Altius Link, Inc., a synergistic partnership between KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

Contact:

Raymond Boholano

Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications

raymond.boholano@inspiro.com