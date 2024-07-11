Medical Aesthetics Market to Exceed USD 35.6 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global medical aesthetics market will attain a value of USD 35.6 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The medical aesthetic market is witnessing a boom due to the wide range of products and services offered. This is because there is continuously rising acceptance of cosmetic treatment methods enabling society to move with different sets of norms or priorities. Hence, the growth of medical innovations provides individuals who might fear conventional cosmetic surgeries with a lot of hope which is driving the market.

Medical Aesthetics Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 14.4 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 35.6 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Procedure and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing Popularity of The Elective Aesthetic Procedures Key Market Drivers Growing Focus on Preventative and Personalized Aesthetics

Expanding Spending Capacities Leads the Facial Aesthetic Segment in this Market

The facial aesthetic occupied the largest share of products in the medical aesthetics market and is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2031, owing to the growing popularity of facial aesthetic treatment, augmented spending power because of growing disposable income, and because of the elderly population across the globe. Precise diagnostics have been improving due to the increasing adoption of advanced tools. Increased demand for enhanced sensitivity will be outsourced for growth in the segment.

Body Contouring to be the Booming Segment Amidst Growing Demand for Aesthetic Body Appearances

Body contouring devices is the fastest growing segment due to the rising demand for non-invasive body sculpting procedures. These procedures are becoming popular as they target localized fat deposits and help in improving body shapes without surgeries. The rising desire for aesthetic body enhancements further contributes to the market growth. Additionally, the advancements in technologies help in enhancing the aesthetic appearance by providing pain free procedures, therefore contributing to the growth of the market.

North America Continues to be the Leading Market to the Increasing Cosmetic Procedure Uses

North America held the largest of the medical aesthetics market revenue share in 2023 and will likely retain the same during the forecast period due to the improved healthcare infrastructure, usage of cosmetic procedures, increasing skin disorders, availability of advanced technologies, and the availability of board-certified and professional cosmetic surgeons in the region. The US and Canada are the largest contributor to the regional market. The expansion of the applications within the healthcare sector is driving the regional growth.

Medical Aesthetics Market Insights:

Drivers

Growing Focus on Preventative and Personalized Aesthetics

Rising Disposable Income and Aging Population

Rise of Medical Tourism

Restraints

Strict Regulatory Approvals add Complexity to the market Growth

Limited Insurance Coverage and Lack of Reimbursement

Shortage of Qualified Practitioner and Inadequate Training Programs Restrict Quality Services

Prominent Players in Medical Aesthetics Market

The following are the Top Medical Aesthetics Companies

Lutronic

AbbVie Inc.

Cynosure

Vennus Concept

Evolus Inc.

Galderma

Lumenis

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Solta Medical

Cutera

What was the market size of the Medical Aesthetics Market in 2023?

What are the key drivers and opportunities in the Medical Aesthetic Market?

Which Region is the fastest growing region in the Medical Aesthetics Market and why?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of medical aesthetics market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the medical aesthetics market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

