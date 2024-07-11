Xtreme One Entertainment Signs Agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to Broadcast XFC Fights Live on the American Forces Network

Agreement delivers XFC’s MMA excitement to more than 400,000 U.S. Military service members stationed overseas and expands XFC’s global reach to more than 9 million viewers in the U.S. and worldwide

DETROIT, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) and its wholly owned subsidiary XFC Global, Inc. are proud to announce an agreement with American Forces Network (AFN) to stream live XFC mixed martial arts (MMA) events for U.S. military personnel to view free of charge. The initial agreement runs through December 31, 2025, and includes rights for AFN to rebroadcast the live fights.



“It was an effortless decision for the XFC to share our product with the American Forces Network for the benefit of our service men and women stationed overseas, particularly given the huge fan base and participation among active duty military and veterans in the sport of MMA,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to show our appreciation for our armed forces through this new partnership, and we look forward to providing edge-of-the-seat action for those serving abroad.”

Headquartered at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, AFN is a U.S. Department of Defense global television and radio network serving U.S. service members, military families, and DoD civilians overseas. AFN’s broadcast services reach military audiences in 153 countries, from the Pacific to eastern Europe, as well as U.S. Navy ships around the world.

AFN programming is available through satellite, cable, internet, and AFN stations, including 24 radio stations, numerous remote locations, and U.S. bases and embassies worldwide. The network provides a wide variety of news and entertainment and dedicates two of its eight channels to sports programming. Popular sports include World Cup soccer, NBA, MLB, NFL and the Super Bowl. The popularity of combat sports such as boxing – and now XFC mixed martial arts – continues to grow rapidly among AFN’s military audiences.

“AFN takes pride in providing our audiences access to first-rate sporting events,” says Willie Price, AFN Sports programmer. “We understand how important this kind of programming is for the morale of our troops, and we are excited about this new partnership with the XFC.”

Coming off the successes of XFC 50 in Lakeland, Florida, and XFC Grand Prix II in Detroit, Xtreme Fighting Championships is gearing up for its next high-intensity showdown. Fans can watch for an announcement coming soon regarding XFC 51: Evolution, slated to be the first fight available to military personnel via the American Forces Network.

Together with the previously announced agreement with Triller TV, XFC now reaches a worldwide audience of more than 9 million viewers. With further growth and live events on the horizon, the MMA fighting outfit anticipates an increase in fights and additional content for fans, partners and American servicepeople to enjoy.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. is the holder of an exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC).

