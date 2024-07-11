OLAPLEX Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Key Appointments

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) (“OLAPLEX” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of two highly seasoned leaders to its executive team. Catherine Dunleavy will join OLAPLEX as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 13, and Katie Gohman will join the Company as Chief Marketing Officer, effective July 15.



Ms. Dunleavy brings more than two decades of experience driving the strategy and performance of premier consumer brands. Most recently, she served as President, and, prior to that, as Chief Financial Officer at Away, following tenures at Nike, Comcast, NBCUniversal, and GE. In her new role, she will oversee the breadth of OLAPLEX’s business operations, aligning all functions to most effectively execute on the Company’s strategy and drive results.

Ms. Gohman is a highly experienced marketing and brand leader who brings significant experience nurturing and growing prestige retail and beauty brands. She began her career at L’Oréal and went on to hold marketing leadership positions at L’Oréal, Ralph Lauren, Coach, and most recently served as the CMO at Marc Jacobs. She will oversee the execution of OLAPLEX’s global marketing efforts, driving greater brand awareness, relevance, and affinity with both stylists and consumers.

“I am thrilled to welcome these two talented executives to OLAPLEX as we continue developing a strategy that is designed to harness OLAPLEX’s many strengths and enables our Company to achieve its true potential,” said Amanda Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of OLAPLEX.

Ms. Baldwin continued, “Catherine is a proven leader with a strong track record of executing high-impact strategic, operational, and financial initiatives at scale at some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Katie’s marketing and creative acumen will be instrumental in our efforts to maximize the power of the OLAPLEX brand and empower and enable the success of our stylist community. I am honored to have the chance to work with each of them as we deliver on the priorities that are aimed at putting us on a trajectory to generate consistent sales and profit growth.”

“I am honored and privileged to join OLAPLEX, a company well-known for creating innovative and superior products through a differentiated science-based approach,” said Ms. Dunleavy. “OLAPLEX is at an important stage of its evolution, and I can’t wait to help build on the work to date to unlock the Company’s tremendous potential.”

“OLAPLEX has successfully differentiated itself as a leader in the prestige hair care category, and I am excited to be joining at such a significant moment for the business,” said Ms. Gohman. “I look forward to working with the talented OLAPLEX team to ensure our customers and network of stylists are best able to benefit from the extraordinary technical foundation of our products.”

About Catherine Dunleavy

Catherine Dunleavy is the former President of the travel lifestyle brand Away. She joined Away as Chief Financial Officer in 2020 after three years at Nike, most recently as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Global Operations, Technology and Vice President, Strategic Investments. Prior to joining Nike, she spent 16 years at Comcast and NBCUniversal, where she served in numerous roles, including Chief Financial Officer of the Cable Entertainment Group and Executive Vice President, Content Distribution. She began her career at General Electric. She serves on the board of TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA).

About Katie Gohman

Katie Gohman joins OLAPLEX from Marc Jacobs, a renowned American global fashion brand, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, she reported directly to the global CEO and oversaw the strategic and creative vision for the brand. Prior to Marc Jacobs, Katie served as SVP of Global Marketing and Operations at Ralph Lauren. She previously served as the VP of Global Marketing at Coach and spent the first half of her career at L’Oréal, where she held senior marketing roles for various company brands, including Lancôme, Clarisonic, and Kiehl’s.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. In 2014, OLAPLEX disrupted and revolutionized the prestige hair care category by creating innovative bond-building technology, which works by protecting, strengthening, and relinking broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s proprietary, patent-protected ingredient works on a molecular level to protect and repair damaged hair. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through an expanding omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

