Catapult and USA Volleyball Strengthen Partnership Ahead of 2024 Summer Olympics

Increased investment in technology enhances training for both men's and women's teams

Boston, MA, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult, the global leader in sports technology solutions for professional teams, today announced an extension of its strategic partnership with USA Volleyball. This partnership marks a significant milestone in training men and women athletes for indoor, sitting, and beach volleyball. Catapult has provided USA Volleyball national teams, as they prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, with innovative athlete monitoring technology to improve performance, reduce the risk of injuries, and accelerate return to competition from injury.

“It’s exciting to see how our technology is changing how volleyball teams prepare for major tournaments and matches,” said Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult. “Our collaboration with USA Volleyball underscores our commitment to enhancing athletic performance for both men’s and women’s sports. We are particularly proud of the vital role our technology will play in their training for the upcoming Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.”

Catapult and USA Volleyball began their collaboration in 2022. Since then, Catapult athlete monitoring devices have delivered crucial data throughout seasons, enabling USA Volleyball to strategize for success in every tournament and match. By analyzing comprehensive movement data from individual athletes, the team has gained detailed understanding of each athlete's workload. This wealth of historical data allowed USA Volleyball to support athlete recovery, tailor weekly training programs, and ultimately reduce the number of injuries over time.

In preparation for the upcoming Summer Games, USA Volleyball has fully integrated Catapult's technology into its training programs, with its coaching staff focusing on key metrics such as jump counts, high-intensity load periods, and high Inertial Movement Analysis (IMA) jumps. By combining key metrics across historical periods, USA Volleyball trainers gain a comprehensive understanding of each athlete's overall movement and insights into factors contributing to higher intensity loads.

“Throughout our relationship with Catapult, our coaching and medical staff have used our data to better understand each individual athlete’s performance and health,” said Jamie Davis, President and CEO of USA Volleyball. "Our coaching staff is now better equipped to assist players in returning to competition, and can provide real-time updates on training outputs and individual athlete progress. This is an exciting time for our organization as we continue to invest in more technology solutions for our athletes. We look forward to many more years of collaboration with Catapult to ensure our athletes have the best possible experience, especially as we aim to take home more gold medals this summer."

Catapult is used daily with data communicated in easily digestible format to enable swift updates on training designs. The coaching and medical staff can access data for any session over the cloud, with multiple dashboards and reports at their fingertips. When players are with their club teams, USA Volleyball staff can also monitor athletes remotely and gain a clearer understanding of the loads athletes experienced during their club seasons.

About USA Volleyball

Founded in 1928, USA Volleyball is a non-profit organization recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and World ParaVolley as the National Governing Body for the sport of volleyball including the disciplines of beach, indoor, sitting, snow and beach Paravolley in the United States. With more than 425,000 registered members, USA Volleyball conducts national championship events, coaching and officials certification programs, and grassroots development across all disciplines in a lifetime sport in which all can participate. USA Volleyball’s teams have won an Olympic medal in every Olympic Games since 1984, five Paralympic medals since 2004 and numerous World Cup, World Championship and Continental Championship titles. USA Volleyball’s women’s teams are the reigning gold medalists in the Olympic indoor, beach and Paralympic events. The United States is the first country to have won a gold medal in each discipline at a single Summer Games. For more information on USA Volleyball, visit www.usavolleyball.org. #PathtothePodium

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. Catapult works with more than 4,200 elite teams in over 40 sports across more than 100 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult or to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapult.com. Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for daily updates.

