EllisDon Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Mississauga, ON, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation announces the appointment of a new board member, Dianne L. Watts. As a seasoned executive, respected community advocate, and former Mayor of Surrey, British Columbia, Watts will join eight fellow board members.

“As our Board of Directors continues to grow, we are humbled to invite Dianne L. Watts to our group of leaders who are undoubtedly dedicated to supporting the future of EllisDon,” says Geoff Smith, Chair, Board of Directors, EllisDon. “Dianne’s passion throughout her career showcases her desire to commit to the betterment of our organization and will bring a high level of diverse and well-respected opinions.”

Dianne L. Watts was the former Mayor of Surrey, B.C. from 2005 to 2014 and was passionately involved with policies to reduce Surrey crime and poverty. She supported construction and innovation in the City, leading to Surrey being identified as the number one place to invest in B.C. four years in a row by Real Estate Investment Network, as well as helped support the Homelessness and Housing Foundation and Fund, to support the creation of affordable housing. Watts’ dedication to the economic stability of her region also led to launching the Surrey Economic Summit. Watts is currently a Director on the Board of Canfor Corporation, Co-Chair UNITI Harmony Housing Project, a Member of the Women of Options Affordable Housing, on the Board of Directors for Westshore Terminals, and a Freelance Contributor to CBC Radio, CTV, and Global TV.

“I am honoured to join EllisDon’s Board of Directors at an exciting time in the Company’s growth and evolution,” says Dianne L. Watts. “This is the beginning of an exciting future with the EllisDon team, and I look forward to working with a great group supporting the entrepreneurial spirit as we move into the future.”

EllisDon is continuously dedicated to ensuring members of the Board of Directors align directly with their values and personify this in their enthusiasm towards supporting its global teams.

EllisDon routinely assesses its Board, and the appointments are part of a rigorous and comprehensive process. The Board is now comprised of nine directors, collectively bringing decades of expertise and experience to the company. Geoff Smith currently holds the position as Chair of the Board.

Dustin Luchka EllisDon Corporation dluchka@ellisdon.com