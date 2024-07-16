Logistics market continues to drive expansion at Clientshare with 128% YoY growth

Clientshare Pulse, the world's leading Business Reviews platform

Clientshare starts Q3 on a high following Q2 delivering 128% year-on-year growth in the logistics market for its Business Reviews tool, Pulse.

Enterprise logistics customers are now placing an increasing onus on the value of QBRs and are demanding their suppliers use these meetings to demonstrate value and unlock much-promised innovation.” — James Ward, Clientshare MD and Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In another record quarter, the logistics markets in the UK, Europe and North America proved to be ideal for Clientshare’s unique value proposition. James Ward, Clientshare Managing Director, commented:

“Logistics companies are increasingly aware that the source of protecting renewal margins and upselling, lies in the strength of business relationships. Enterprise logistics customers are now placing an increasing onus on the value of Quarterly Business Reviews and are demanding their suppliers use these meetings to truly demonstrate value and unlock much-promised innovation. The best logistics companies are grasping this opportunity and are using Business Reviews to grow their accounts effectively.”

In Q2, Clientshare also began working with another top 10 global logistics supplier, and further strengthened its relationship with global powerhouse CEVA, one of the largest freight forwarders in the world. The company also saw continued growth in other core sectors, including the Facilities Management market with notable new clients including global FM provider, ABM Industries.

Looking ahead at Q3, Clientshare has bolstered its engineering capabilities at their London headquarters by hiring a new Head of Engineering, and expect the engineering team to grow significantly in size over the coming months. Q3 will be a busy period as Clientshare plans to unveil Pulse 2.0 at a customer-exclusive event in September, preparing the way for the release of new capabilities in early 2025.