Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Announces Emirates as Official Airline Partner, Strengthening Global Connections

Forex Expo Dubai 2024

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is thrilled to announce Emirates as the Official Airline Partner for this year’s event. Scheduled to take place from October 7th to 8th at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre, the Expo promises to be the largest gathering of global forex leaders, traders, and innovators in the online trading industry.

Premier Venue in the Heart of Dubai

The Dubai World Trade Centre, situated in the vibrant heart of Dubai, will serve as the venue for Forex Expo Dubai 2024. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, the Centre provides an exceptional space for networking and exploring emerging trends and opportunities in the forex market. Dubai's reputation as a hub for luxury, business, and innovation makes it the perfect destination for this international event.

Experience the Finest Hospitality

Attendees can look forward to experiencing Dubai’s finest hospitality, with access to top-tier hotels, resorts, and spas conveniently located near the venue. The Dubai World Trade Centre is easily accessible from both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey for all participants.

Exclusive Travel Offer with Emirates

In collaboration with Emirates, Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is pleased to offer an exclusive travel deal for all attendees. As the Official Airline Partner, Emirates is offering special rates to ensure a seamless travel experience.

• Promo Code: EVE6FRX

• 10% off on Tickets

• Travel Validity: October 2, 2024, to October 13, 2024

To take advantage of this offer, attendees can follow these simple steps:

Website Link: https://fly4.emirates.com/CAB/IBE/SearchAvailability.aspx

1. Visit the Emirates website and select “Book a flight.”

2. Click on “Advanced Search.”

3. Enter your destination and travel dates.

4. Type in the promotional code EVE6FRX.

5. Complete your booking by paying online or at the nearest Emirates office.

Join Us at Forex Expo Dubai 2024

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 invites all forex enthusiasts to join this premier event and take advantage of the exclusive travel offer. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the largest forex event of the year in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the Forex Expo Dubai 2024 official website.

Website Link : https://register.theforexexpo.com/Reg/Visitor

We look forward to welcoming you to Dubai!

