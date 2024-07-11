Popticals by DK Largo Wins Bronze in A' Eyewear Design Awards
Innovative Collapsible Sunglasses from DK Largo Honored for Exceptional Design and FunctionalityCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of eyewear design, has announced DK Largo's Popticals sunglasses as the Bronze winner in the Eyewear Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind Popticals, solidifying its position as a noteworthy product within the competitive eyewear industry.
Popticals' award-winning design addresses the demand for high-quality, portable sunglasses that cater to the needs of active individuals. By combining superior optical performance with a unique collapsible feature, Popticals offers a practical solution that resonates with consumers seeking both functionality and style in their eyewear.
The patented FL2 Micro Rail System integrated into the Popticals frames allows the lenses to move parallel for easy storage, setting them apart from traditional bulky designs. The sunglasses feature NYDEF nylon lenses from Carl Zeiss Vision, renowned for their clarity, impact resistance, and UV protection. The Grilamid TR90 frames provide flexibility, comfort, and durability, ensuring all-day wear without compromising performance.
This recognition from the A' Eyewear Design Awards serves as a testament to DK Largo's commitment to pushing boundaries and elevating industry standards. The award not only validates the innovative design of Popticals but also inspires the brand to continue exploring new avenues for enhancing the user experience and driving progress in the eyewear sector.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=159978
About DK Largo
DK Largo is a United States-based company that has introduced Popticals sunglasses, an innovative eyewear solution that combines premium quality with a patented collapsibility feature. By partnering with renowned lens manufacturer Carl Zeiss Vision and utilizing lightweight, durable materials, DK Largo has created a product that caters to the practical needs of active individuals seeking both functionality and style in their eyewear.
About Popticals
Popticals are a breakthrough in sunglasses, providing exceptional quality and unique portability. Made in Italy, Popticals feature nylon-based NYDEF lenses from Carl Zeiss Vision and a patented FL2 Micro-Rail System technology that enables one-of-a-kind collapsibility that makes them easily packed and carried. Lightweight and available in a broad array of styles, Popticals are indispensable to the lives of their active, engaged and discerning users. Learn more at popticals.com.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. Recipients of this award have showcased their skill in developing innovative solutions that effectively combine form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet established evaluation criteria. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the potential of these designs to positively influence industry standards and contribute to the advancement of their respective fields.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across all industries and countries. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer review process by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of innovation and advancement, ultimately benefiting society as a whole. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://eyewearaward.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here