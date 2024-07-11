Global Oncolytic Immunotherapy Clinical Trials Market Forecast Companies FDA approval Insight

Currently More Than 180 Oncolytic Immunotherapies Are Under Clinical Trials Says Kuick Research In Recent Research Publication

Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 1.50 Billion By 2030

Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication and Phase

Comprehensive Insight On Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies In Clinical Trials: > 180 Therapies

FDA and EMA Designations: Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan, PRIME

Patent Analysis Therapies in Clinical Trials

IMLYGIC, Oncorine, Delytact: Availability, Dosage and Price Analysis

Platforms Used For Developing Advanced Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy





In the contemporary years, there has been a bewildering improvement observed in the area of cancer research with the introduction of several new targeted therapies. Cancer therapy represents one of the most promising approaches which have gained momentum in the market owing to its ability to specifically manipulate the genes or protein causing to target the cancer cells. Despite this, the goal of reducing disease burden and improving the quality of life has been achieved in many patients. Subsequently, there is an imperative need to find more efficient methodical approach that is also economically feasible, one such being the oncolytic virus immunotherapy.

The panorama of oncolytic virus therapy has developed as a beacon of hope in the global pursuit of effective cancer treatments. Oncolytic virus immunotherapy is a novel, innovative as well as ground breaking viral therapeutic strategy that leverages the unique capabilities of viruses in order to selectively target in addition to eliminate cancer cells, ushering in a new epoch of precision medicine. As a result, there was an upsurge in the arena of oncolytic virus immunotherapy with the purpose to understand the mode of action and its mechanism of abolishing the cancerous cells.

The laboratory experiments and introductory studies illustrated that the oncolytic viral immunotherapy provides enormous advantage such as direct tumor lysis, lower adverse effects, activation of tumor response in conjugation with greater response towards cancer cells due to the presence of impaired antiviral defense in addition to better delivery of therapeutic payloads to tumor cells in dichotomy with the conventional treatment which aims to reduce or delays the symptoms of cancer.

The approval of the novel, advanced and targeted oncolytic virus immunotherapy led to an upsurge in the domain. As a result of that, the commercial pipeline of the realm of oncolytic virus immunotherapy consists of the recombinant oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 (R130), MQ710 (gene modified virus) or conditionally-replicative oncolytic adenovirus encoding human IFNβ in addition to a recombinant membrane-stable form of CD40L (MEM-288), Oncorine, delolimogene mupadenorepvec, telomerase specific type 5 adenovirus OBP-301 either as monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy, targeted immunotherapies or radiotherapy for the treatment of various types of cancer.

In spite of the fact oncolytic virus immunotherapy is expensive because there is only three oncolytic virus immunotherapy that is available in the commercial market. However, as more pharma companies will enter, this will create more competition in the more due to which the exorbitant nature of virus therapy is projected to lower. Oncolytic viruses are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while sparing normal, healthy cells. This targeted approach distinguishes oncolytic virus therapy from traditional cancer treatments, leading to increased interest and investment in this innovative approach.

One of the key aspects which led to the expansion of commercial market of oncolytic virus immunotherapy is the rising advancement and the development of novel and proprietary viral platforms. These platforms aids to enhance, augment and express multitudinous therapeutic application of oncolytic virus immunotherapy to improvement the anti- tumor immune response as well as can synergize with other immuno-oncology therapeutics. Currently, various technology platforms such as VET Backbone Technology, TAMP (trans-arterial micro-perfusion) therapy platform, PeptiCRAd (Peptide-coated Conditionally Replicating Adenovirus), PeptiVAX / PeptiENV / PeptiBAC, Invir.IO Platform, myvac, CF33 Technology along with EpicentRx AdAPT Platform are being developed.



Apart from that, there are multiple oncolytic virus candidates that have been granted by Fast track, Breakthrough and PRIME designation. For instance, in November 2023, the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for the development programme of Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec) for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer.

From a broad perspective, the growth of the oncolytic virus immunotherapy market is a complex interplay of clinical advancements, scientific discoveries, strategic collaborations, financial investments, and regulatory successes. Currently, the US remains the market leader of the market as evident from rising collaborations, advancement and government bestow. Continuous research, innovation, and collaboration are essential to sustaining this development and realizing the full potential of oncolytic virus immunotherapy.





