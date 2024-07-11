Vision of the Future: Forecasts and Conclusions from WORC 2024, Denys Kostrzhevskyi
EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s World Overflight Risk Conference 2024 (WORC), held in Warsaw, was an important event for the aviation community.
Organised by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Osprey Flight Solutions, this forum brought together leading experts from around the world to discuss and address issues related to overflight risks, especially the risks of flying over conflict zones.
Key Topics and Discussions
Discussions at the conference focused on the latest approaches to real-time monitoring and hazard assessment, the use of advanced technologies to improve flight safety. Considerable attention was paid to the need for international exchange of information and resources between different aviation organisations to reduce the risks of flying over conflict zones.
‘The importance of international cooperation and the exchange of information between different aviation organisations was emphasised as a key factor in reducing the risks of flying over conflict zones. This also includes the involvement of governments and regulators in creating common safety standards’, Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyiv International Airport and Vice President of the European Facilitation Platform (EFP), notes.
Solving Aviation Problems in Conflict Zones
Particular attention was paid to the development of standards and procedures to minimise the risks of flying over dangerous regions.
In the context of the 10th anniversary of the flight MH17 tragedy, which was shot down over Ukraine in 2014 by Russian invaders, measures were discussed to improve flight safety in conflict zones and unpredictable situations.
The participation of the Ukrainian delegation at WORC 2024 played an important role in gaining knowledge about the best world practices that can be employed to improve security in the restoration of air infrastructure and air traffic in Ukraine after the war.
‘The conference emphasised the importance of further cooperation and innovation in the field of aviation security. Involvement in international forums allows Ukraine not only to implement best practices, but also to actively influence the development of global aviation safety standards, especially in the context of the post-war restoration and modernisation of the country’s aviation industry’, Denys Kostrzhevskyi said.
In general, WORC 2024 has become a starting point for the development of new approaches to aviation risk management and can play a key role in shaping the future aviation safety policy at the international level and in Ukraine.
Editor
Organised by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Osprey Flight Solutions, this forum brought together leading experts from around the world to discuss and address issues related to overflight risks, especially the risks of flying over conflict zones.
Key Topics and Discussions
Discussions at the conference focused on the latest approaches to real-time monitoring and hazard assessment, the use of advanced technologies to improve flight safety. Considerable attention was paid to the need for international exchange of information and resources between different aviation organisations to reduce the risks of flying over conflict zones.
‘The importance of international cooperation and the exchange of information between different aviation organisations was emphasised as a key factor in reducing the risks of flying over conflict zones. This also includes the involvement of governments and regulators in creating common safety standards’, Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyiv International Airport and Vice President of the European Facilitation Platform (EFP), notes.
Solving Aviation Problems in Conflict Zones
Particular attention was paid to the development of standards and procedures to minimise the risks of flying over dangerous regions.
In the context of the 10th anniversary of the flight MH17 tragedy, which was shot down over Ukraine in 2014 by Russian invaders, measures were discussed to improve flight safety in conflict zones and unpredictable situations.
The participation of the Ukrainian delegation at WORC 2024 played an important role in gaining knowledge about the best world practices that can be employed to improve security in the restoration of air infrastructure and air traffic in Ukraine after the war.
‘The conference emphasised the importance of further cooperation and innovation in the field of aviation security. Involvement in international forums allows Ukraine not only to implement best practices, but also to actively influence the development of global aviation safety standards, especially in the context of the post-war restoration and modernisation of the country’s aviation industry’, Denys Kostrzhevskyi said.
In general, WORC 2024 has become a starting point for the development of new approaches to aviation risk management and can play a key role in shaping the future aviation safety policy at the international level and in Ukraine.
Editor
Center of Corporate Relations Research (CCRR)
email us here