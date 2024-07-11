Tolentino commends Quiapo barangay chief's push for peace and order, cleanliness

The chief executive of a barangay located at the heart of the busy Quiapo district has earned praise from Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino.

During his radio program, 'Morning Chill' on DWAN 1206 AM, Tolentino commended Barangay 307 Chair Johnny 'RollinJ' Dela Cruz for prioritizing peace, order, and cleanliness in his barangay.

He likewise cited Dela Cruz's efforts to reach out to different constituencies in his community, including vendors, businesses, the Muslim community, Quiapo church devotees, and the youth, since there are many schools located in the district.

Dela Cruz shared with the senator that installing hundreds of CCTVs proved crucial to his peace and order drive. He lamented, however, that their community does not have a proper barangay hall yet.

'"Kahit wala kang barangay hall ay patuloy ang inyong serbisyo...pipilitin natin na magkaroon ka ng barangay hall, kahit malit," Tolentino told Dela Cruz, a recipient of the Outstanding Barangay Chairmen award in Manila.