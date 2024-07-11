Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,947 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino commends Quiapo barangay chief's push for peace and order, cleanliness

PHILIPPINES, July 11 - Press Release
July 11, 2024

Tolentino commends Quiapo barangay chief's push for peace and order, cleanliness

The chief executive of a barangay located at the heart of the busy Quiapo district has earned praise from Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino.

During his radio program, 'Morning Chill' on DWAN 1206 AM, Tolentino commended Barangay 307 Chair Johnny 'RollinJ' Dela Cruz for prioritizing peace, order, and cleanliness in his barangay.

He likewise cited Dela Cruz's efforts to reach out to different constituencies in his community, including vendors, businesses, the Muslim community, Quiapo church devotees, and the youth, since there are many schools located in the district.

Dela Cruz shared with the senator that installing hundreds of CCTVs proved crucial to his peace and order drive. He lamented, however, that their community does not have a proper barangay hall yet.

'"Kahit wala kang barangay hall ay patuloy ang inyong serbisyo...pipilitin natin na magkaroon ka ng barangay hall, kahit malit," Tolentino told Dela Cruz, a recipient of the Outstanding Barangay Chairmen award in Manila.

You just read:

Tolentino commends Quiapo barangay chief's push for peace and order, cleanliness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more