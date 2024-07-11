Amniotic Membrane Market Is Forecasted To Expand At 9.9% CAGR To Reach US$ 7.55 Billion By 2034, Fact.MR Report

Amniotic Membranes Widely Used in Eye Surgeries to Promote Swift Healing and Quick Recovery: Fact. MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recently updated industry report by Fact.MR, the global amniotic membrane market is set to reach US$ 2.95 billion in 2024 and further expand at 9.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.An amniotic membrane graft is a surgical procedure that uses a thin, transparent membrane derived from the placenta's innermost layer (amniotic membrane) as a graft or patch to treat a variety of medical conditions. Amniotic membrane grafts in ophthalmic surgery enable the treatment of ocular surface disorders, corneal defects, conjunctival reconstruction, and other eye-related conditions.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Rapid recovery properties of tissue-based products in ophthalmic surgeries are projected to drive the growth of the amniotic membrane market during the forecast period. Furthermore, demand for cosmetic surgeries is rising at a significant pace. Recent advancements in amniotic membrane technology include cryopreservation, bioengineering, tissue engineering, biocompatible scaffolds, amniotic fluid-derived products, and topical applications. These advancements enable improved tissue repair, regeneration, and therapeutic modulation.Technological advancements in the surgical sector, as well as increased use of amniotic membranes in regenerative medicine, are expected to boost market expansion. Amniotic tissue grafts aid in wound healing during complex surgeries and are therefore widely used by surgeons.Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global market for amniotic membranes is projected to expand swiftly at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of 2034, the market is forecasted to climb to a value of US$ 7.55 billion.The market in the United States is poised to reach a value of US$ 902.2 million in 2024. China is set to occupy 44.7% share of the East Asia market in 2024.Revenue from the sales of amniotic membranes in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 163.2 million in 2024. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 12% through 2034.“Diverse properties of amniotic membranes, including their ability to repair tissue damage and anti-inflammatory characteristics are boosting their application in severe dry eye cases and other critical conditions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key Companies Profiled are Alliqua BioMedical Inc.; Amnio Technology LLC; Applied Biologics LLC; Human Regenerative Technologies LLC; DermaSciences; Katena Products Inc.; MiMedx Group Inc.; Skye Biologics Inc.; Amniox Medical Inc.; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; MiMedx Group, Inc.; Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC.High Awareness of Therapeutic Benefits of Amniotic Membranes in EuropeEurope is emerging as a lucrative market for amniotic membrane providers driven by adoption of universal healthcare systems.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory ailments account for approximately 86% of all deaths in Europe.Healthcare providers, policymakers, and patients are increasingly recognizing the therapeutic potential of amniotic membrane-based therapies in addressing a wide range of medical conditions. As a result, demand for effective methods to reduce fatalities and combat diseases is driving market growth.Competitive LandscapeMajor participants in the amniotic membrane industry are spending more on R&D, which enables them to produce cutting-edge goods that satisfy consumer needs. Several clinical trials conducted aid corporations in their efforts to obtain product approvals.Amnio Technology unveiled two brand-new membrane products in February 2022: the Dual-Layer PalinGen X-Membrane and the PalinGen Dual-Layer Membrane. Similar to the other PalinGen membrane products, these novel allografts are homologous compatible, minimally processed, and chorion-free. These allografts have two outer epithelial surfaces and a single application direction because to their dual-layer construction.A prominent manufacturer of placental biologics, MiMedx Group, Inc., introduced Amnioeffect in September 2022. More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the amniotic membrane market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the amniotic membrane market based on product (cryopreserved amniotic membranes, dehydrated amniotic membranes), application (surgical wounds, ophthalmology, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, research & academic institutes) across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). 