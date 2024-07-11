Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,947 in the last 365 days.

QU Dongyu meets with Chinese authorities on official visit to China

27/06/2024

Rome - FAO Director-General QU Dongyu and H.E. Ismael Nabe, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation of the Republic of Guinea, met today at FAO headquarters in Rome. The Minister was joined at the meeting by Her Excellency Aminata Kobélé Keita, Ambassador, and Permanent Representative to FAO, and Mr Alphadio Idriss Hann, National Director of International Organizations in the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

You just read:

QU Dongyu meets with Chinese authorities on official visit to China

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more