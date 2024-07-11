QU Dongyu meets with Chinese authorities on official visit to China

27/06/2024

Rome - FAO Director-General QU Dongyu and H.E. Ismael Nabe, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation of the Republic of Guinea, met today at FAO headquarters in Rome. The Minister was joined at the meeting by Her Excellency Aminata Kobélé Keita, Ambassador, and Permanent Representative to FAO, and Mr Alphadio Idriss Hann, National Director of International Organizations in the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.