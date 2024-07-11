LaqiraPay: a Gateway to Decentralized Business

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Laqira Protocol company recently introduced LaqiraPay payment solutions to the crypto industry which has successfully addressed challenges of traditional crypto payment portals. LaqiraPay is a fully decentralized asset-agnostic multi-network payment solution which has been also introduced by Chainlink ecosystem.

LaqiraPay operates as a completely decentralized payment solution. This implies that every step of the transaction process, from receiving funds from customers to delivering them to providers, is conducted through a decentralized application established on the blockchain. Such a system operates without the interference or observation of any third-party company, ensuring an anonymous, direct and secure transaction environment.

LaqiraPay provides dedicated transparent on-chain financial statements for each vendor. Financial statements provided by LaqiraPay not only enable efficient transactions tracking and analysis but also, if necessary, facilitate providing transparent reports for authorities such as tax offices.

LaqiraPay offers a diverse range of payment services, encompassing:

E-Commerce Website Plugins

Public Mono-Links

Specialized Mono-Links

Point-of-Sale (POS)

These solutions are designed to cater to the unique needs of businesses and consumers, ensuring smooth and efficient transaction processes. By integrating LaqiraPay’s payment services, e-commerce platforms can enhance their payment capabilities, providing customers with a seamless and secure checkout experience. Additionally, the availability of public and specific mono-links facilitates quick and easy payments for both general and targeted transactions, while the POS systems support in-store purchases, streamlining operations for brick-and-mortar businesses.

Integrating each of the above solutions offered by LaqiraPay is exceptionally straightforward for vendors. LaqiraPay solutions have been designed with user-friendliness in mind, ensuring that even those with limited technical expertise can effortlessly implement any of them. Detailed documentation and dedicated customer support further simplify the integration process, allowing vendors to quickly start accepting crypto payments.

LaqiraPay is asset-agnostic. Consequently, any asset with sufficient liquidity within a network can be listed on LaqiraPay, enabling customers to make purchases with these assets. Meanwhile, on destination, vendors receive stablecoins, such as USDT, ensuring price stability and mitigating the risk of market volatility. This dual-benefit system not only broadens the range of payment options available to customers, but also provides vendors with the assurance of receiving a stable and reliable form of payment.

To incentivize users of LaqiraPay, a cashback system has been established for customers. This system rewards users with a percentage of their spending returned to them. Also, customers who choose to pay via LaqiraPay will be granted some tickets for a periodic lottery program and they have the chance to win a huge prize. The lottery program is fully on-chain and decentralized. In the due date, a random number generated by ChainLink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) service will determine the winner address and the winner can withdraw all accumulated prize pool using the address.

Thanks to the feature of automatic valid network, destination address, asset, and required amount detection system in LaqiraPay, all issues related to asset loss by inexperienced users have been completely resolved. This advanced feature ensures that transactions are accurately processed without requiring extensive user input or expertise, significantly reducing the risk of errors. By safeguarding against common mistakes that could lead to asset loss, LaqiraPay enhances user confidence and security, making it accessible even to those new to crypto digital transactions. This innovation not only improves the user experience but also promotes wider adoption by offering a reliable and user-friendly payment solution.

In LaqiraPay the required amount of a specific cryptocurrency for each transaction is automatically determined using Chainlink’s on-chain price feeds. This integration ensures that the cryptocurrency value is accurately calculated in real-time, reflecting the latest market rates. By leveraging Chainlink’s reliable and decentralized oracle system, LaqiraPay guarantees precise and transparent pricing for every transaction. This approach enhances the accuracy of payments and builds trust among users, knowing that they are transacting at fair and current market values.

