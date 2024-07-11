Disease Management Apps Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Disease Management Apps Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Disease Management Apps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The disease management apps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.17 billion in 2023 to $11.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to infrastructure development boom, mining and quarrying activities, agricultural mechanization, government infrastructure investment, global economic growth.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The disease management apps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable energy projects, focus on sustainable construction practices, e-commerce infrastructure development, rise in disaster response and recovery efforts, global urban population growth.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Disease Management Apps Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13426&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Disease Management Apps Market

The growing adoption of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the disease management apps market going forward. A smartphone refers to a cellular phone with a built-in computer and other functionality not previously present in phones, such as an operating system (OS), web browsing, and the ability to run software programs. Smartphones are instrumental in the use of disease management apps, allowing users to access real-time health information, track and manage their conditions, receive reminders for medications, and communicate with healthcare providers, ultimately improving disease management.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disease-management-apps-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the disease management apps market include Alphabet Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Garmin International Inc., DexCom Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Teladoc Inc. , Fitbit LLC, athenahealth Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Omada Health Inc., Calm.com Inc., Livongo Health Inc., American Well Corporation, MyFitnessPal Inc., Talkspace Inc., Noom Inc., Ada Health GmbH, Healthy.io.Ltd., Medisafe International LLC, Sleep Cycle AB, Buoy Health Inc., Azumio Inc., Propeller Health Inc., Welldoc Inc., Informed Data Systems Inc., Curable Inc..

Major companies operating in the disease management apps market are focusing on technological advancements such as GenAI to increase their profitability in the market. GenAI is an artificial intelligence technology that enables the automation of clinical summary report generation and enhances communication between patients and providers.

Segments:

1) By Platform Type: iOS, Android, Other Platform Types

2) By Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables

3) By Indication: Obesity, Cardiovascular Issues, Mental Health, Diabetes, Other Indications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the disease management apps market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of disease management apps.

Disease Management Apps Market Definition

Disease management apps refer to software applications designed to assist individuals in monitoring, managing, and improving their health when living with chronic medical conditions or diseases. Disease management apps are used to incorporate various digital tools and wearables that enable healthcare professionals to track patients' symptoms and activities remotely and share information regarding medicine adherence.

Disease Management Apps Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Disease Management Apps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on disease management apps market size, disease management apps market drivers and trends, disease management apps market major players, disease management apps competitors' revenues, disease management apps market positioning, and disease management apps market growth across geographies. The disease management apps market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Crohn's Disease (CD) Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crohns-disease-cd-treatment-global-market-report

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastroesophageal-reflux-disease-gerd-global-market-report

Respiratory Disease Vaccine Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-disease-vaccine-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Supplier & Distributor Package - The Business Research Company