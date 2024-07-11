Cartilage Repair Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.3 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.8%

Cartilage Repair Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cartilage Repair Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cartilage repair market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.24 billion in 2023 to $1.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of joint disorders, growing awareness and diagnosis rates, rising healthcare expenditure, collaborations and partnerships.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cartilage repair market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $2.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing aging population, rising sports injuries, regulatory support for advanced therapies, increasing patient preference for non-invasive treatments. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, regulatory approvals and standardization, patient preference for biologics, healthcare infrastructure development.

Growth Driver Of The Cartilage Repair Market

The surge in road accidents and sports-related injuries is expected to propel the growth of the cartilage repair market going forward. Road accidents involve vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists on public roadways or streets. In contrast, sports-related injuries refer to injuries that occur during participation in various sports and physical activities. A surge in road accidents and sports-related injuries significantly contributes to the need for cartilage repair procedures to restore damaged cartilage, alleviate pain, and improve joint function caused by road and sports-related injuries.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cartilage repair market include Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith And Nephew PLC, Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corporation Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Medacta International SA, RTI Surgical Inc., Japan MDM Inc., Vericel Corporation, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Mathys AG Bettlach, JRI Orthopedics Ltd., Auxein Medical ltd., MEDIPOST Co Ltd., DePuy Synthes Companies, Arthro Kinetics AG, Waldemar Link GmbH and Co.KG, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Teijin Nakashima Medical Co Ltd., Collagen Solutions LLP, BioTissue SA, ISTO Technologies Inc., Regentis Biomaterials Ltd., Histogenics Corporation, Evolutis India Pvt. Ltd..

Major companies operating in the cartilage repair market are developing innovative products, such as Chondro-Gide, to help protect the injured cartilage, promote healing, and get approvals for cartilage treatments. Chondro-Gide, or articular cartilage cover, is a bilayer collagen membrane used in a one-step cartilage repair technique.

Segments:

1) By Treatment Modality: Cell-Based, Non-Cell-Based

2) By Site: Knee, Hip, Ankle And Foot, Other Application Sites

3) By Application: Hyaline Cartilage, Fibrocartilage

4) By End User: Hospital And Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC), Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cartilage repair market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cartilage repair.

Cartilage Repair Market Definition

Cartilage repair is a medical process to treat and restore damaged or injured cartilage tissue in the body. Cartilage is a connective tissue that covers the ends of bones in joints and acts as a cushion and lubricant, allowing smooth and pain-free movement. These procedures are designed to address damaged or injured issues and promote the healing and regeneration of cartilage tissue.

