My DCMA: Navy Lt. Cmdr. Elena Yoshimura, GFR

WIESBADEN, Germany –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Elena Yoshimura shares her story.

My name is Elena Yoshimura and this is "My DCMA."

I am a government flight representative, or GFR, assigned to DCMA Europe, and I work out of the Wiesbaden, Germany, office. Some of the great things about working at this location include the camaraderie of our team and the opportunities to travel throughout Europe and the Middle East.

My job duties include maintaining surveillance of flight operations as a non-resident GFR.

I graduated from the Naval Academy in 2009 and joined the agency six months ago, bringing my 15 years of commissioned experience to DCMA Europe. This experience includes my qualifications in the P-8A and P-3C aircraft as a naval flight officer and maintenance officer. As both mission commander and tactical coordinator in the aircraft, I specialize in Anti-Submarine Warfare and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance mission sets, ensuring effective use of the aircraft’s advanced sensor and weapons, while also directing the crew.

Both flight and ground operations involve all contracted work performed on aircraft for the services, foreign military sales and other industry partners that DCMA is assigned to oversee. The GFR maintains oversight of contractor flight operations to ensure safety regulatory compliance and contractual adherence. As a non-resident GFR, travel to contractor facilities is critical to conduct safety and compliance surveillance. I’ve drawn on my experience as a maintenance officer and aviator to guide me in my role. I think the agency’s mission is important to the warfighter because it enhances our ability to be the most capable and agile fighting force in the world.

I did not know about DCMA while I was in the fleet but have appreciated learning about their critical role in supporting our warfighters around the world since joining the agency.

I enjoy working here because I am part of a command that has been very supportive of my family and me as we moved to Europe and when I recently gave birth to my second child. My role at DCMA is completely different than anything I had previously experienced in the fleet and has been a great opportunity to build new skills.

My favorite hobbies include traveling and enjoying food. As a mother of two young boys, I am excited about our time in Europe and eager to dive into its rich cultures and experiences. My husband is an exceptional chef and has grown my interest in different cuisines. We share a passion for food and enjoy exploring how its cultivated, crafted, and cooked. Together we enjoy discovering new culinary techniques and traditions.

My future career goals include continuing the great work the Aviation Program Team already established in Europe and to maintain my physical fitness.