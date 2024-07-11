India's Olive Oil Market Forecasted to Hit $127.5 Million by 2025: Key Insights and Growth Opportunities

India Olive Oil Market 2024

The India olive oil market size was valued at $58.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $127.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025. ” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, India Olive Oil Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. The report offers detailed analyses of the industry dynamics, top investment pockets, value chain, key market segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the India olive oil market generated $58.6 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $127.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Olive oil is a liquid fat that is obtained from olives, a crop typically grown in the Mediterranean Basin. The oil is prepared by pressing whole olives. There are various types of olives such as Picholine, Kalamata, Agrinion olives, Cerignola, and many others, each type is for a particular texture, flavor, or shelf life, which can be used for various applications. By type, the India olive oil market is classified into virgin olive oil, refined olive oil, and pomace olive oil. In 2017, virgin olive oil segment has occupied 15.1% share of the India olive oil market due to its improved nutritional content. The growing acceptance of olive oil for culinary uses is likely to increase its market demand for food and beverage applications.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, such as estimates of revenue in the coming years, key segments, factors influencing growth, constraints, and conceivable opportunities. It also includes an assessment of the competitive landscape and regional analysis. This report serves as a valuable resource for industry leaders, stakeholders, new entrants, and brokers, assisting them in developing tactics to showcase market dominance and gain their enterprise goals.



Health benefits associated with olive oil consumption coupled with its profound demand from end use industries drives the growth of the market. However, high cost and increased requirement of high-water content for cultivation of olive restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development and manufacturing of olive oil products domestically would create new opportunities to the industry.

Leading market players

The key market players analyzed in the report include Colavita S.p.A, Deoleo S.A., FieldFresh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Modi Naturals Limited, R Oomerbhoy Pvt. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Rafael Salgado, Ybarra, Borges International Group, S.L., and Hashmitha Enterprise. These players have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, expansions, and others to sustain and gain a leading position in the industry.

Key Findings of the India Olive Oil Market:

• The personal care segment was the highest contributor to the India olive oil market in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%.

• In 2017, virgin olive oil segment accounted for 15.1% of the India olive oil market and is projected to grow at the most astounding CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025.

• In 2017, pomace olive oil accounted for almost 65.7% of the share in terms of value in the India olive oil market and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.1%.

• Pharmaceutical accounted for the 24.5% market share with CAGR of 9.6% in the India olive oil market, in 2017.

• In 2017, the food segment accounted for 20.0% of the India olive oil market share and is expected to grow at the significant CAGR of 12.7%.

