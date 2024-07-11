Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,938 in the last 365 days.

OKX Introduces New USDC Spot Pairs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 11, 2024.

OKX Introduces New USDC Spot Pairs

OKX has announced the introduction of new USDC trading pairs to support the growth of the USDC ecosystem and meet its customers' trading needs.

Starting from 3:00 am to 4:30 am UTC on July 11, 2024, the following USDC trading pairs will be available on OKX's spot market:

  • ENS/USDC
  • LDO/USDC
  • PYTH/USDC
  • CVX/USDC
  • TIA/USDC
  • FLOW/USDC
  • LPT/USDC
  • IMX/USDC
  • UMA/USDC
  • GMT/USDC
  • AXS/USDC
  • YFI/USDC
  • KSM/USDC
  • SPELL/USDC

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact: 
Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.


Primary Logo

You just read:

OKX Introduces New USDC Spot Pairs

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more