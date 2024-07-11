VOC Recovery Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 118.4 Billion by 2034, Growth at CAGR 14.9% | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rising health awareness about the dangers of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), which are found in many household, industrial, and commercial products, is driving the growth of the VOC recovery market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global VOC recovery market(VOC-Rückgewinnungsmarkt) stood at US$ 24.6 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 118.4 billion in 2034. The VOC recovery market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% between 2024 and 2034.

The VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) recovery market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased awareness of the health hazards associated with VOCs and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations. VOCs are organic chemicals that are present in various household, industrial, and commercial products, including paints, cleaning supplies, and solvents.

These compounds can easily evaporate into the air, leading to potential health risks such as respiratory issues, headaches, and in some cases, cancer. As a result, there is a growing demand for technologies and systems that can effectively capture and recover VOCs, minimizing their release into the environment.

Environmental regulations play a crucial role in driving the VOC recovery market. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide have implemented strict standards and guidelines to limit VOC emissions, aiming to protect both public health and the environment.

Compliance with these regulations often requires industries to adopt advanced VOC recovery systems, such as carbon adsorption, condensation, and membrane separation technologies. These systems are designed to capture VOCs from air streams, enabling their reuse or safe disposal, thus reducing the overall environmental impact.

Industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals are major contributors to VOC emissions, and they are increasingly investing in VOC recovery solutions to meet regulatory requirements and enhance their sustainability practices. Additionally, advancements in VOC recovery technologies are making them more efficient and cost-effective, further driving market growth. The integration of these systems not only helps companies achieve regulatory compliance but also offers economic benefits by recovering valuable VOCs that can be reused in production processes.

The VOC recovery market (Mercato del recupero dei COV) is poised for robust growth, fueled by heightened awareness of VOC-related health risks and the enforcement of stringent environmental regulations. As industries strive to reduce their environmental footprint and protect public health, the adoption of advanced VOC recovery technologies will continue to expand, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global VOC Recovery market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 118.4 billion until 2034.

until 2034. Global VOC Recovery market is valued at US$ 24.6 billion in 2023.

in 2023. Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest share in 2023.

VOC Recovery Market: Growth Drivers

Exposure to VOCs, primarily through inhalation, can lead to various health issues including irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and skin, as well as headaches. The severity of these effects depends on the specific chemicals involved and the duration of exposure, with some VOCs also being linked to cancer.

To mitigate these health risks, governments globally have implemented stringent VOC regulations that set emission limits for specific products. VOC recovery systems enable industries to comply with these regulations by capturing and treating VOCs before they are released into the environment, thus ensuring safer and healthier conditions for both workers and the general public.

VOC Recovery Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region led the VOC recovery market in 2023, driven by increased implementation of VOC reduction initiatives. For example, Japan revised its Act on Rational Use and Proper Management of Fluorocarbons in 2019, aiming to achieve a recovery rate of 50% by 2020 and 70% by 2030, significantly boosting market growth.

region led the VOC recovery market in 2023, driven by increased implementation of VOC reduction initiatives. For example, Japan revised its Act on Rational Use and Proper Management of Fluorocarbons in 2019, aiming to achieve a recovery rate of 50% by 2020 and 70% by 2030, significantly boosting market growth. In Europe, rising concerns about sustained air pollution damage are enhancing the VOC recovery market. A 2022 United Nations report highlighted that despite emission reductions, long-term air pollution continues to impact human health, ecosystems, and crop yields, while also exacerbating climate change, emphasizing the need for effective VOC recovery systems.

VOC Recovery Market: Key Players

In 2023, Condorchem Enviro Solutions launched an advanced VOC recovery system using a hybrid technology that combines cryogenic condensation and activated carbon adsorption. This innovative system offers enhanced efficiency in capturing and treating a wide range of VOCs, catering to industries with stringent emission regulations.

launched an advanced VOC recovery system using a hybrid technology that combines cryogenic condensation and activated carbon adsorption. This innovative system offers enhanced efficiency in capturing and treating a wide range of VOCs, catering to industries with stringent emission regulations. In 2023, CECO Environmental introduced a state-of-the-art regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) specifically designed for high-volume industrial applications. This RTO technology provides superior VOC destruction efficiency while minimizing energy consumption, helping industries reduce their environmental impact and comply with regulatory standards.Top of Form

VOC Recovery Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Condensation

Adsorption

Absorption

Membrane Separation

Cryogenics

Others

By Application

Petrochemicals and Refineries

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Paints and Coatings

Printing and Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

