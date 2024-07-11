Coronary Artery Disease Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Coronary Artery Disease Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The coronary artery disease market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $42.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronary artery disease market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.3 billion in 2023 to $28.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to prevalence of coronary artery disease, growth in minimally invasive surgeries, increase in sedentary lifestyles, aging population and cad prevalence, evolution of pharmacological treatments.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The coronary artery disease market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $42.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing lifestyle factors, focus on telemedicine and remote monitoring, expansion of interventional cardiology procedures, shift towards value-based healthcare models, and development of novel drug therapies. Major trends in the forecast period include the development of gene therapies, integration of artificial intelligence in diagnosis, focus on mental health in CAD care, rise in home-based healthcare services, and adoption of remote cardiac rehabilitation.

Growth Driver Of The Coronary Artery Disease Market

The rise in the prevalence of coronary artery disease is expected to propel the growth of the coronary artery disease market over the coming years. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a medical condition characterized by the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart muscle. Coronary artery disease cases are increasing due to increased changes in diet, stress, lack of exercise, obesity, age, and others. Coronary artery disease is treated with drugs using clopidogrel, ticagrelor, warfarin, and heparin and with procedures such as coronary artery bypass grafting, angioplasty, and stenting.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the coronary artery disease market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Wockhardt Ltd., Honya Medical Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cytokinetics Inc., Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc., Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group, HRV Global Life Sciences, Barr Pharmaceuticals Inc., AdvanceCor GmbH, Deutsches Zentrum für Herz- Kreislauf-Forschung (DZHK) E.V..

Major companies operating in the coronary artery disease market are focusing on developing advanced technologies, such as AI-based blood tests, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An AI-based blood test refers to a diagnostic test that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in the analysis and interpretation of blood-related data.

Segments:

1) By Treatment: Medication, Surgery, Additional Therapy, Other Treatments

2) By Diagnosis: Electrocardiogram, Echocardiogram, Stress Test, Cardiac Catheterization, Heart CT Scan, Other Diagnosis

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Channels

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the coronary artery disease market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of coronary artery disease.

Coronary Artery Disease Market Definition

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a medical condition that affects the coronary arteries, the blood vessels that supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle. Coronary artery disease occurs when arteries become narrowed or blocked due to plaque buildup, a substance composed of cholesterol, fat, calcium, and other substances.

Coronary Artery Disease Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Coronary Artery Disease Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coronary artery disease market size, coronary artery disease market drivers and trends, coronary artery disease market major players, coronary artery disease competitors' revenues, coronary artery disease market positioning, and coronary artery disease market growth across geographies. The coronary artery disease market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

