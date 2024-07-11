Dental Liners and Bases Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.73 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.1%

Dental Liners and Bases Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental liners and bases market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.4 billion in 2023 to $1.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in cosmetic dentistry, increasing aesthetic awareness, celebrity influences, rising disposable income, social media impact.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental liners and bases market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population demands, economic growth in emerging markets, integration of 3d printing in dentistry, focus on minimally invasive cosmetic dentistry, telemedicine and virtual consultations.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Liners and Bases Market

A rise in the prevalence of dental caries is expected to propel the growth of the dental liners and bases market going forward. Dental caries, referred to as tooth decay or cavities, are long-lasting infectious conditions brought on by bacteria in the mouth that break down sugars to produce acid, which demineralizes the hard tissue of the teeth called enamel. Dental caries uses dental liners and bases as essential components in restorative dentistry to provide a protective barrier and support for tooth structures, preventing postoperative sensitivity, promoting tissue health, and enhancing the overall success and longevity of dental restorations.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dental liners and bases market include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Kulzer GmbH, COLTENE Holding AG, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Bisco Inc., Pentron Clinical Technologies LLC, VOCO GmbH, GC Corporation, Safco Dental Supply Co., Pulpdent Corporation, Parkell Inc., DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, Cetylite Inc., PrevestDenPro Limited, SHOFU Dental GmbH, Cosmedent Inc., Temrex Corp., Amtouch Dental Supply, ICPA Health Products Ltd..

Major companies operating in the dental liners and bases market are developing innovative solutions such as high-impact denture bases, to gain a competitive edge in the market. High-impact denture base resin is a ceramic-infused 3D printing resin that is used to fabricate the pink or gum-colored portion of dentures.

Segments:

1) By Type: Zinc Oxide Eugenol, Glass Ionomer, Resin-Modified Glass Ionomers, Calcium Hydroxide, Composites

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

3) By Application: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research And Academic Institutes, Home Care Settings

4) By End-User: Adults, Pediatrics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dental liners and bases market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of dental liners and bases.

Dental Liners and Bases Market Definition

Dental liners and bases refer to the intermediate restorative materials that are positioned between restoration and the dentine to protect the pulp. It is used by dentists to protect the pulp from thermal and mechanical irritation and increase the durability of dental restorations including fillings and crowns.

Dental Liners and Bases Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dental Liners and Bases Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental liners and bases market size, dental liners and bases market drivers and trends, dental liners and bases market major players, dental liners and bases competitors' revenues, dental liners and bases market positioning, and dental liners and bases market growth across geographies. The dental liners and bases market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

