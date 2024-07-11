Concussion Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Concussion Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Concussion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The concussion market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concussion market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.63 billion in 2023 to $7.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness and education, sports participation and injuries, stringent sports regulations, advancements in diagnostic tools, and legal and ethical implications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The concussion market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the continued focus on sports safety, research and development in treatment, increased adoption of concussion protocols, growing public health concerns, and collaboration between medical and sports communities.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Concussion Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11888&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Concussion Market

The increase in the prevalence of brain injuries is expected to propel the growth of the concussion market going forward. Brain injuries refer to any type of injury or damage that affects the brain, resulting in a wide range of physical, cognitive, and emotional impairments. Treating concussions early and properly can help to reduce the effects of brain-related injuries on an individual's general brain health through physical and cognitive rest, symptom management, and gradual return to activities. Additionally, rising traffic accidents have also increased the occurrence of brain injuries.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concussion-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the concussion market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Viatris Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Raumedic AG, Lupin Limited, NeuroPace Inc., Compumedics Limited, NeuroLogica Corporation, Neural Analytics Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Back Bay Life Science Advisors, BrainScope Company Inc., Neuro Kinetics Inc., ImPACT Applications Inc., NanoDx Inc., Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., ElMindA Ltd., NeurOptics Inc., InfraScan Inc., Neuro Assessment Systems Inc., NeuroTrauma Sciences LLC, SyncThink Inc., Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Oculogica Inc., Banyan Biomarkers Inc., Emotiv Inc., BioDirection Inc., Neurologic Wellness Institute.

Product Innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the concussion market. Major companies involved in the concussion market are focused on innovating new products to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Assessment: Diagnosis, Treatment

2) By Device: Imaging Devices, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices, X-Ray, Computed Tomography, Monitoring Devices, Other Devices

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Medical Camps, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the concussion market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of concussion.

Concussion Market Definition

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI) that occurs when the brain experiences a sudden jolt or blow to the head or body, causing the brain to move rapidly back and forth within the skull. This medical condition can temporarily impair brain function and disrupt normal neurological processes.

Concussion Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Concussion Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on concussion market size, concussion market drivers and trends, concussion market major players, concussion competitors' revenues, concussion market positioning, and concussion market growth across geographies. The concussion market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-equipment-global-market-report

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-waste-management-global-market-report

Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-tubing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293