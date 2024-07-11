Constipation Treatment Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The constipation treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.95 billion in 2023 to $11.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of digestive disorders, demographic changes, lifestyle factors, limited treatment options, and increasing awareness of health issues.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The constipation treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising healthcare expenditure, increased focus on preventive healthcare, focus on pediatric constipation, growing demand for personalized healthcare solutions, the rise of telemedicine, expansion of e-commerce, focus on functional foods and probiotics.

Growth Driver Of The Constipation Treatment Market

Growing consumption of fast food is expected to propel the growth of the constipation treatment market going forward. Fast food refers to hot food that a customer cooks or orders from a specific sort of restaurant and is provided shortly. Fast foods are low in fiber and high in fat and salt, so they can lead to constipation.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the constipation treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Shionogi & Co. Ltd., Mallinckrodt PLC, Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Probi AB, 4D Pharma plc.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the constipation treatment market. Companies operating in the constipation treatment market are working on new product innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Therapeutic Types: Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C (Guanylate Cyclase-C) Agonists, Other Therapeutics

2) By Disease Type: Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation (IBS-C), Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the constipation treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of constipation treatment.

Constipation Treatment Market Definition

Constipation treatment refers to the numerous methods and measures taken to alleviate and manage the ailment, which is characterized by irregular or difficult bowel motions and frequently hard or dry stools. It is used to examine the rectum and lower, or sigmoid, colon and to treat constipation.

Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on constipation treatment market size, constipation treatment market drivers and trends, constipation treatment market major players, constipation treatment competitors' revenues, constipation treatment market positioning, and constipation treatment market growth across geographies. The constipation treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

