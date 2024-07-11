Dental Adhesives And Sealants Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Dental Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental adhesives and sealants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.16 billion in 2023 to $5.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry, prevalence of dental cavities and decay, shift towards minimally invasive dentistry, growing patient awareness and education.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental adhesives and sealants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding aging population, growing focus on preventive dentistry, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, expanding dental tourism industry, shift towards biomimetic dentistry.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Adhesives And Sealants Market

The growing aging population is expected to propel the growth of the dental adhesives and sealants market going forward. The term aging population refers to a demographic trend characterized by a growing proportion of elderly individuals within a society or population. The aging population often relies on dental adhesives and sealants to address oral health challenges such as tooth loss, gum recession, and compromised enamel, aiming to enhance denture stability, prevent further decay, and promote overall oral well-being.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dental adhesives and sealants market include Johnson & Johnson, Procter and Gamble Company, 3M Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Septodont Inc., BISCO Inc., Kerr Corporation, VOCO GmbH, Sybron Dental Specialties Inc., SDI Limited, Coltene Whaledent Inc., Zhermack SpA, Premier Dental Products Co, Parkell Inc., DMG America LLC, DETAX GmbH & Co. KG, Cosmedent Inc., Dr. B Dental Solutions LLC, Sino-dentex Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Dental America Inc..

Major companies operating in the dental adhesives and sealants market are developing new products, such as the adhesadent denture adhesive, to meet larger customer bases and increase revenue. Adhesadent denture adhesive is a type of denture adhesive that features zinc-free, artificial color-free, and flavor-free properties and being made to hold dentures firmly in place while simultaneously hydrating and reviving the mouth.

Segments:

1) By Product: Adhesives, Sealants

2) By Etching Type: Self-Etching Adhesive, Total Etching Adhesive, Other Etching Types

3) By Formulation: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt Based, Radiation Cured, Other Formulations

4) By Application: Pit And Fissure Sealants, Denture Bonding Agents, Restorative Adhesives, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dental adhesives and sealants market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of dental adhesives and sealants.

Dental Adhesives And Sealants Market Definition

Dental adhesives and sealants refer to materials used to bond or cover teeth in dentistry. They are applied to the tooth's surface to make teeth stronger, stop decay, and make teeth seem better. Dental adhesives and sealants are essential components of modern preventive and restorative dentistry, helping to maintain oral health, prevent cavities, and ensure the longevity of dental restorations.

Dental Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dental Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental adhesives and sealants market size, dental adhesives and sealants market drivers and trends, dental adhesives and sealants market major players, dental adhesives and sealants competitors' revenues, dental adhesives and sealants market positioning, and dental adhesives and sealants market growth across geographies. The dental adhesives and sealants market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

