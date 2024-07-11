Global Electric Mobility Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Electric Mobility Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electric Mobility Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric mobility market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $318.03 billion in 2023 to $402.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in magnetic materials, consumer electronics boom, automotive electrification, energy-efficient appliances, medical imaging devices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The electric mobility market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $954.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electric vehicle (EV) market growth, IOT and smart home devices, advancements in magnet manufacturing techniques, quantum computing development, miniaturization of electronic devices.

Growth Driver Of The Electric Mobility Market

The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the electric mobility market going forward. Electric vehicles (EVs) are automobiles that are powered primarily or entirely by electricity stored in rechargeable batteries. Electric vehicles significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, and dependence on fossil fuels, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation system that supports electric mobility.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the electric mobility market include Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hyundai Motor Company, Hitachi Ltd., Tesla Inc., Siemens AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, BYD Company Ltd., AB Volvo, Renault Group, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.

Major companies operating in the electric mobility market are focused on advancements in electric mobility to gain a competitive edge in the market. An integrated E-powertrain system is a comprehensive, unified electric powertrain that combines the motor, power electronics, and energy storage components to propel an electric vehicle efficiently.

Segments:

1) By Product: Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters, Electric Motorized Scooters, Electric Motorcycles

2) By Drive: Belt Drive, Chain Drive, Hub Drive

3) By Battery: Lead Acid Battery, Li-Ion Battery, Other Batteries

4) By End-User: Personal, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electric mobility market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of electric mobility.

Electric Mobility Market Definition

Electric mobility refers to the use of electric power, typically from batteries or fuel cells, to propel vehicles and enable transportation. This includes full electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles that convert hydrogen into electricity. It typically includes an electric motor, battery pack, on-board charger, and other components for power conversion and control.

Electric Mobility Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electric Mobility Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric mobility market size, electric mobility market drivers and trends, electric mobility market major players, electric mobility competitors' revenues, electric mobility market positioning, and electric mobility market growth across geographies. The electric mobility market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

