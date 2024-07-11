CBCT Dental Imaging Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.75 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.1%

CBCT Dental Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CBCT dental imaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.12 billion in 2023 to $1.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning in dentistry, increasing dental implant procedures, growing awareness among dentists, endodontic applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The CBCT dental imaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for minimally invasive dentistry, expanding applications in orthodontics, artificial intelligence integration, tele-dentistry trends, pediatric dentistry applications. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with CAD/CAM technology, technological advancements, rising adoption in various dental specialties, focus on patient dose reduction, growing popularity in endodontics for root canal treatment.

Growth Driver Of The CBCT Dental Imaging Market

The growing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the CBCT dental imaging market going forward. Dental disorders refer to a range of conditions and issues affecting the oral cavity and surrounding structures. CBCT dental imaging is used to diagnose dental conditions, detect impacted teeth, and provide better dental services and treatment outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the CBCT dental imaging market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology Inc., Carestream Health, Cefla s.c., KaVo Dental GmbH, Gendex, Midmark Corporation, Acteon Group, Planmeca Group, Vatech Network, Orbis Dental Group, Genoray Co Ltd., J. Morita Mfg. Corp., Shanghai Handy Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Air Techniques International, Sinclair Dental/Dentaire, Soredex, Xoran Technologies, MedXChange, NewTom, PreXion Inc., Fona Dental S.R.O., Owandy Radiology, Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Dental Planet LLC, Apteryx Imaging.

Major companies operating in the CBCT dental imaging market are developing imaging systems integrated with advanced technologies such as 3D technology to provide precision in diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient care. Advanced 3D technology in CBCT dental imaging utilizes a cone-shaped X-ray beam to capture three-dimensional images of a patient's oral and maxillofacial region.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Flat Panel Detector, Image Intensifier, Other Product Type

2) By Application: Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Other Application

3) By End user: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academics and Research Institutes, Other End-User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the CBCT dental imaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of CBCT dental imaging.

CBCT Dental Imaging Market Definition

CBCT Dental Imaging is a specialized type of medical imaging technique that provides detailed 3D images of a patient's teeth, jaws, and surrounding structures by using a cone-shaped X-ray beam and a detector to capture multiple images from different angles. They are used to measure the width and height of jawbone, identify the location of nerves and blood vessels.

CBCT Dental Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The CBCT Dental Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on CBCT dental imaging market size, CBCT dental imaging market drivers and trends, CBCT dental imaging market major players, CBCT dental imaging competitors' revenues, CBCT dental imaging market positioning, and CBCT dental imaging market growth across geographies. The CBCT dental imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

