Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The clinical trial supplies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.52 billion in 2023 to $2.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, stringent regulatory requirements, increasing demand for clinical trials to develop new treatments, increasing complexity of clinical trials.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The clinical trial supplies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to globalization of clinical trials, expansion of cell and gene therapy trials, increased focus on patient-centric trials, growing number of biologics and biosimilar drugs in trials, rise of virtual and decentralized trials. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics, 3D printing, increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness in clinical trial supply management, growing R&D investments by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, blockchain technology advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Clinical Trial Supplies Market

The increasing number of registered clinical trials is expected to propel the growth of the clinical trial supplies market going forward. Clinical trials are research studies conducted with human participants to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new medical treatments, interventions, or diagnostic procedures. Clinical trial supplies, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other essential materials, are crucial for conducting successful clinical trials, supporting the research process, ensuring accurate data collection, and maintaining the patients' safety.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the clinical trial supplies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., IQVIA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Parexel International Corporation, ICON PLC, Catalent Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Recipharm AB, World Courier, Almac Group Ltd., Piramal Pharma Solutions, Clinigen Group PLC, Movianto GmbH, Marken Limited, PCI Pharma Services, Rubicon Research Private Limited, Bionical Ltd., Durbin PLC, SIRO Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd., Biocair International Ltd., Ancillare LP., Myonex, Klifo A/S, Alium Medical Limited, ADAllen Pharma, Sharp Services LLC.

Advancements in real-world evidence platforms are a key trend gaining popularity in the clinical trial supplies market. Major companies operating in the clinical trial supplies market are adopting innovative technologies to transform healthcare decision-making, drug development, and patient care by leveraging real-world data to generate evidence-based insights and sustain their position in the market.

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Segments:

1) By Services: Logistics And Distribution, Storage And Retention, Supply Chain Management, Packaging, Labeling, And Blinding, Manufacturing, Comparator Sourcing

2) By Clinical Phases: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

3) By Therapeutic Use: Oncology, Central Nervous System (CNS), Cardiovascular, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Other Therapeutic Uses

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotech companies, Contract Research Organization (CRO), Medical Device Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the clinical trial supplies market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of clinical trial supplies.

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Definition

Clinical trial supplies refer to the materials, products, and equipment used during clinical trials. Clinical trial supplies play a crucial role in the successful execution of clinical trials by providing the necessary resources for testing and evaluation.

