Global Biologic Imaging Reagents Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biologic imaging reagents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.69 billion in 2023 to $18.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, growing research and development investments, shift towards personalized medicine, focus on early disease detection, increasing geriatric population, collaborations in biomedical research.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biologic imaging reagents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding applications in drug development, rising demand for molecular imaging, focus on non-invasive diagnostic methods, global increase in cancer cases, shift towards value-based healthcare. Major trends in the forecast period include rise in demand for contrast-enhanced imaging agents, development of targeted molecular imaging agents, application of nanoparticles in imaging, emergence of fluorescent probes for in vivo imaging, integration of artificial intelligence in image analysis.

Growth Driver Of The Biologic Imaging Reagents Market

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the biologic imaging reagents market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to conditions that last one year or longer and require continuous medical attention, which may worsen over time. Chronic diseases require biologic imaging reagents to diagnose and detect diseases by visualizing organs and affected structures.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biologic imaging reagents market include Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson And Johnson Services Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Dickinson and Company (BD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Stryker Corporation, FluoroPharma Medical Inc., Lonza Group AG, Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bracco Diagnostics Inc., Leica Microsystems GmbH, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Guerbet SA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Promega Corporation, Abcam plc., Luminex Corporation, MILabs, LI-COR Biosciences, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Incorporated, BIOPRO Baden-Württemberg GmbH, ABX Advanced Biochemical Compounds GmbH.

Major companies operating in the biologic imaging reagents market are focusing on developing innovative reagents, such as novel dye technology, offering researchers and clinicians a new tool for visualizing and improving the sensitivity and specificity of biologic imaging. Novel dye technology refers to developing new dyes for various applications, including biological imaging.

Biologic Imaging Reagents Market Segments:

1) By Product: Contrast Reagents, Optical Imaging Reagents, Radiopharmaceuticals

2) By Modality: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, X-Ray And Computerized Tomography (CT), Nuclear, Optical Imaging, Other Modalities

3) By Application: In Vitro, In Vivo

4) By End User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Imaging Centers, Life Science Companies, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biologic imaging reagents market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of biologic imaging reagents.

Biologic Imaging Reagents Market Definition

Biologic imaging reagents refer to substances or compounds that are used in various imaging techniques to enhance the visibility and contrast of biological structures, molecules, or processes. These reagents are designed to interact specifically with specific biological targets, such as proteins, nucleic acids, or cellular structures, to make them more visible and distinguishable during imaging.

