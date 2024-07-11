Driveline Electric Vehicle Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Driveline Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The driveline electric vehicle market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.8 billion in 2023 to $3.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing cardiovascular diseases, demand for minimally invasive procedures, focus on preventing restenosis, clinical evidence supporting efficacy, patient demand for enhanced treatment options, collaboration in medical research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The driveline electric vehicle market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing aging population, expansion of indications for use, shift towards ambulatory and outpatient settings, increased adoption in emerging markets, patient-centric healthcare trends.

Growth Driver Of The Driveline Electric Vehicle Market

The growing number of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the driveline electric vehicle market going forward. An electric vehicle (EV) is a vehicle that can be powered by an electric motor that draws electricity from a battery and is capable of being charged from an external source. Driveline systems in electric vehicles transmit power from the electric motor to the wheels, enabling propulsion and determining the vehicle's performance and efficiency.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the driveline electric vehicle market include Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Lion Electric Company, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hyundai Motor Company, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Tesla Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., ABB Ltd., Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, BorgWarner Inc., Chang'an Automobile Co. Ltd., Samsung SDI, Dana Incorporated, GKN Drive Line Limited, Deutz AG, Rivian Automotive Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Fisker Inc.

Major companies operating in the driveline electric vehicle market are focused on developing integrated e-powertrain systems to drive their revenues in the market. An integrated E-Powertrain system is a comprehensive, unified electric powertrain that combines the motor, power electronics, and energy storage components to propel an electric vehicle efficiently.

Segments:

1) By Product: Series, Parallel, Power Split

2) By Transmission Type: Automatic Transmission, Dual-clutch Transmission, Electric-continuously Variable Transmission

3) By Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD), Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

4) By Vehicle Type: Hybrid Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the driveline electric vehicle market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of driveline electric vehicle.

Driveline Electric Vehicle Market Definition

A driveline electric vehicle (EV) refers to a system of automotive components that transmit power from the electric motor to its wheels, typically consisting of the motor, transmission, and axles, enabling the electric vehicle to move and control its speed. It is a simpler system with fewer components compared to vehicles powered by internal combustion engines,

Driveline Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Driveline Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on driveline electric vehicle market size, driveline electric vehicle market drivers and trends, driveline electric vehicle market major players, driveline electric vehicle competitors' revenues, driveline electric vehicle market positioning, and driveline electric vehicle market growth across geographies.

