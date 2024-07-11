Sen. Robin's Bill Pushes Strict Penalties vs HHC Vape Products

Citing the health risks stemming from a new type of vaping through the so-called hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) vape, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla pushed for amendments to the Vape Law (Republic Act 11900), to provide stricter regulations for vape products.

Padilla filed Senate Bill 2729, where he cited reports that HHC is a semi-synthetic cannabinoid obtained by hydrogenating tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - and may lead to anxiety and paranoia.

"With the growing popularity of vaping among Filipinos, especially young people, this representation believes that RA 11900 must also be specific in its penalties for those who will attempt to import, manufacture, sell, package, distribute, and use HHC vapes" he said in his bill.

He added that while RA 11900 was enacted in 2021 to regulate the importation, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine and novel tobacco products, this did not take into account the new HHC type of vape.

Under his bill, Padilla sought to expand RA 11900 to ensure that "no vapor product shall contain HHC regardless of its quantity."

The bill also provides that for vapor products with HHC, the manufacturer, importer, distributor, retailer and consumer shall be punished based on the penalties under RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Bill ni Sen. Robin, May Matinding Parusa sa HHC Vape Products

Upang mapigilan ang banta sa kalusugan lalo na sa kabataan, isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang pag-amyenda sa Vape Law (RA 11900) para hatawan ng mahigpit na parusa sa paggamit ng bagong hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) vape.

Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Bill 2729, kung saan niya ipinunto na ang HHC ay semi-synthetic cannabinoid na maaaring magdulot ng "anxiety and paranoia."

"With the growing popularity of vaping among Filipinos, especially young people, this representation believes that RA 11900 must also be specific in its penalties for those who will attempt to import, manufacture, sell, package, distribute, and use HHC vapes" aniya.

Dagdag ni Padilla, bagama't ang RA 11900 ay naging batas noong 2021 para i-regulate ang vaporized nicotine at non-nicotine at novel tobacco products, hindi pa dito kasali ang bagong HHC vape.

Sa kanyang panukalang batas, nais ni Padilla na palawakin ang RA 11900 para tiyakin na bawal sa vapor product ang HHC "regardless of its quantity."

May mahigpit na parusa para sa manufacturer, importer, distributor, retailer at consumer base sa RA 9165, o ang Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Senate Bill 2729