New Alcohol Dependency Treatment Program SND Introduces Revolutionary Moderated Drinking Treatment Program

東京都, JAPAN, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SND Incorporated (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takayuki Hiiragi) is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Moderated Drinking Treatment Program for alcohol dependency. This innovative approach offers a compassionate alternative to traditional abstinence-based treatments, focusing on reducing alcohol consumption rather than complete cessation. The program is now available globally through our comprehensive online platform.

Transformative Approach to Alcohol Dependency

SND's Moderated Drinking Treatment Program helps individuals struggling with alcohol dependency by setting realistic, personalized goals for reducing alcohol consumption. This method alleviates the stress and severe withdrawal symptoms often associated with traditional abstinence treatments.

Key Features of the SND Method:

• Personalized Programs: Tailored to the individual’s pace and needs, ensuring sustainable progress.
• Effective IV Therapy: Developed by expert researchers and physicians, containing over 2,000 physiologically active substances, including endogenous bio-nanoparticles, promoting tissue regeneration and supporting physical and mental recovery, effective for 85% of complications.
• Comprehensive Support Team: A multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, counselors, and social workers provides continuous, personalized support.

Flexible and Accessible Treatment Options Our program offers multiple ways to access treatment, making it convenient for patients worldwide:

• Online Consultations: Receive professional guidance and support from the comfort of your home via video calls.
• Home/Hotel Visits: Our nurses and social workers can provide in-home or hotel care and treatments.
• In-Person Visits: Patients can visit our affiliated clinics for face-to-face consultations and treatments.

Complete Treatment at a Hotel With our online counseling, online medical consultations, and hotel visit treatments, medical tourists and travelers to Japan can receive treatment without ever leaving their hotel.
Supporting Both Physical and Mental Well-being In addition to physical treatments, SND emphasizes the importance of mental health. Our specialized counselors are available for chat, online, or face-to-face consultations. We ensure that patients receive ongoing support, with regular check-ins and program adjustments to fit their evolving needs.

About SND Incorporated SND understands the importance of accessing top-quality healthcare services, especially for advanced medical treatments. Japan is renowned for its world-class healthcare system, cutting-edge medical facilities, and innovative research. We strive to connect international patients with the best medical expertise and facilities Japan offers.

Contact Information: For more information about SND’s Moderated Drinking Treatment Program, please visit https://alcohol-method-lp.snd-ms.jp/en

