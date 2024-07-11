Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center interconnect (DCI) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.73 billion in 2023 to $13.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of big data, document management needs, automation in business processes, regulatory compliance requirements, growing e-commerce activities.

The data center interconnect (DCI) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to AI and machine learning integration, real-time data extraction, unstructured data handling, cross-platform compatibility, customization for industry-specific needs.

The increasing number of data centers is expected to propel the data center interconnect (DCI) market going forward. A data center refers to a specific building, room, or facility designed to house IT infrastructure, facilitate the deployment and operation of applications and services, and store the data. Data center interconnect (DCI) technology aids in connecting multiple data centers, enabling them to pool and share resources. real-time cloud-based analytics platform for monitoring and optimizing data center infrastructure.

Key players in the data center interconnect (DCI) market include Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Equinix Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Ciena Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Extreme Networks Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, ADVA Optical Networking SE, Cyxtera Technologies, Reichle and DeMassari AG, CoreSite Realty Corporation, Flexential Corp., Ekinops SA, Megaport Limited, Interxion Holding NV, Cologix Inc., Evoque Data Center Solutions LLC, Innovium Inc., Pluribus Networks, XKL LLC, Fiber Mountain Inc., Ranovus Inc.

Major companies operating in the data center interconnect (DCI) market are developing technologically advanced products such as Global Data Center Interconnect (GDCI) to address the complexity and extend their global reach in the market. Global Data Center Interconnect (GDCI) refers to the technology that links two or more data centers together to share resources and enable the transit of critical assets over short, medium, or long distances using high-speed packet-optical connectivity.

1) By Type: Products, Software, Services

2) By Application: Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity, Shared Data And Resources, Data (Storage) Mobility, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers And Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs/CNPs), Government Or Research And Education (Government/R&E), Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the data center interconnect (DCI) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of data center interconnect (DCI).

Data center interconnect (DCI) refers to a technology that links multiple data centers over varying distances, from short to long, utilizing high-speed packet-optical connectivity. DCI links offer enhanced encryption for secure information sharing, allow companies to enforce quality of service (QoS) for optimal performance, and allow organizations to distribute workloads across various connection types.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data center interconnect (DCI) market size, data center interconnect (DCI) market drivers and trends, data center interconnect (DCI) market major players, data center interconnect (DCI) competitors' revenues, data center interconnect (DCI) market positioning, and data center interconnect (DCI) market growth across geographies. The data center interconnect (DCI) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

