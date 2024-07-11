Dimethyl Ether Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Dimethyl Ether Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $8.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dimethyl ether market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.83 billion in 2023 to $5.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand in aerosol propellants, demand for fuel alternatives in transportation, chemical feedstock demand, growing use In LPG blending, government initiatives and regulations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dimethyl ether market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to green energy initiatives, growing demand for electric and non-electric vehicles, expanding industrial applications, rising exports of aromatic ethers.

Growth Driver Of The Dimethyl Ether Market

Growing demand for frozen and processed food is expected to propel the growth of the dimethyl going forward. Frozen food refers to food that has been frozen quickly and is maintained frozen until it is used, whereas, processed food refers to a food item that has gone through several mechanical or chemical processes in order to change or preserve it. Dimethyl ether is used in food processing for cooling large amounts of water used in the process.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dimethyl ether market include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Mitsubishi Corporation, Korea Gas Corporation, Air Liquide SA, Merck KGaA, E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co (DuPont), Akzo Nobel N.V., The Chemours Company, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Methanex Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Haldor Topsoe, Sichuan Lutianhua Co Ltd., Oxea GmbH, Grillo-Werke AG, Zagros Petrochemical Company, Koch Methanol, LLC, Ferrostal GmbH, Jiutai Energy Group, Oberon Fuels, Aerosolex, Vizag chemical, Guangdong JOVO Group Co., Jiangsu July Chemical Co Ltd., Fujian Lyondissolve Chemical Co., Ltd., and Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co..

Major companies operating in the dimethyl ether market are developing clean fuels, such as ultra-low-carbon molecule products, to provide cleaner fuels. Ultra-low carbon molecule solution refers to a substance or fuel with a shallow carbon footprint, often derived from renewable sources, aiming to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impact.

Segments:

1) By Type: Anhydrous Diethyl Ether, Stabilized Diethyl Ether

2) By Raw Material: Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass, Other Raw Materials

3) By Application: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Blending, Industrial, Aerosol Propellant, Transportation Fuel, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dimethyl ether market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of dimethyl ether.

Dimethyl Ether Market Definition

Dimethyl ether (DME), also known as methoxymethane, is the organic compound with the formula CH3OCH3. It is a colorless gas that serves as a useful precursor to other organic compounds and an aerosol propellant. It is also used in refrigerant blends with other gases like ammonia, carbon dioxide, butane, and propene.

