Global Single-Family Smart Homes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Single-Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The single-family smart homes market will grow to $226.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The single-family smart homes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $99.14 billion in 2023 to $117.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, low interest rate environment, and increase in internet penetration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The single-family smart homes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $226.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to urbanization, increasing IoT, and rising geriatric population.

Growth Driver Of The Single-Family Smart Homes Market

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to propel the growth of the single-family smart home market in the coming years. IoT-enabled smart homes, also known as connected homes, are residences that use internet-connected devices to enable the remote monitoring and management of appliances and systems. The Internet of Things (IOT) is essential in smart homes because it allows objects and systems to connect, interact, and exchange data. Homeowners benefit from this communication and data sharing in a variety of ways, making their everyday activities more comfortable, efficient, and secure.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the single-family smart homes market include Lennar Corporation, PulteGroup, Inc., Meritage Homes Corporation, KB Smart Home, TRI Pointe Group Inc., Shea Homes, Metricon, McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc., Porter Davis, Henley and home automation, Carlisle and home automation, Plantation homes, Tianjin Quick Smart House Co. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro, Gera Developments Company, Panchshil developers, Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd., Kier Group PLC, ELAN home, Loxone, Belmar Builders, D.R. Horton, Toll Brothers, Taylor Morrison, Ryan Homes, Ashton Woods, Lennar homes, Habitat for Humanity, International Cooperative Alliance, The Brazilian Association Of Real Estate Loans And Savings Companies, Smart home building contracting LLC, Simpletech, Qi Systems.

Major companies operating in the single-family smart homes market are focusing on innovative products such as, suite of connected home products, to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. A suite of connected household products is a set of smart appliances and gadgets intended to operate collectively to create a smart home environment. These items are often internet-connected and may be operated remotely via a smartphone or other device.

Segments:

1) By Product: Home Monitoring And Security, Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Combination, Other Products

2) By Software and Service: Proactive, Behavioral

3) By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, Other Technologies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the single-family smart homes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of single-family smart homes.

Single-Family Smart Homes Market Definition

Single-family smart homes are futuristic single-family buildings equipped with advanced electronics and wireless devices. The smart home system requires a web portal or smartphone application to interact with the automated system as a user interface.

Single-Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single-Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single-family smart homes market size, single-family smart homes market drivers and trends, single-family smart homes market major players, single-family smart homes competitors' revenues, single-family smart homes market positioning, and single-family smart homes market growth across geographies. The single-family smart homes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

