Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cosmetic Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cosmetic ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $30.55 billion in 2023 to $32.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to natural ingredient trends, scientific advancements, consumer awareness, regulatory changes, and cultural influences.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cosmetic ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $40.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to clean beauty movement, regenerative and healing ingredients, demand for microbiome-friendly ingredients, digital beauty solutions, and tech-driven formulations. Major trends in the forecast period include upcycled ingredients, customized skincare kits, bioactive peptides, barrier repair ingredients, and CBD and hemp-derived ingredients.

Growth Driver Of The Cosmetic Ingredients Market

The increase in demand for personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the cosmetic ingredients market going forward. Personal care products refer to a wide range of items that are commonly used for maintaining personal hygiene, enhancing beauty, and cleaning. These products are designed to support and enhance personal well-being, cleanliness, and appearance. Cosmetic ingredients are used in personal care products to provide various benefits and functionalities. These ingredients serve specific purposes and contribute to the overall performance, efficacy, and sensory experience of the products. Hence, the demand for personal care products contributes to the growth of the cosmetics ingredients market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cosmetic ingredients market include BASF SE, Unilever, The Dow Chemical Company, L'Oréal International, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., DuPont, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kao Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, DSM, Wacker Chemie AG, Givaudan, Lonza Group Ltd., Clariant AG, KCC Corporation, Symrise, Croda International PLC., Ashland Inc., P2 Science Inc., Spira Inc., Naturbeads Ltd., Allozymes, Ardra Bio, Firmenich, Protameen Chemicals, Lipoid Kosmetik, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Aqia.

Major companies operating in the cosmetic ingredients market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to combine innovative and sustainable, cutting-edge biotechnological-based cosmetic ingredients. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Ingredient Type: Synthetic Chemical Ingredients, Natural/Herbal Ingredients, Specialty Ingredients, Oleochemical, Botanical Extract, Rheology Modifier, Preservatives, Emulsifier And Stabilizer, Other Ingredient Types

2) By Functionality: Cleansing Agents And Foamers, Aroma, Moisturizing, Specialty, Other Functionalities

3) By Application: Skin Care, Oral Care, Hair Care, Make-Up, Fragrance, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cosmetic ingredients market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cosmetic ingredients.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Definition

Cosmetic ingredients refer to the substances or components used in the formulation of cosmetic products. These ingredients can be of various types, including natural, synthetic, or a combination of both. Cosmetic ingredients are carefully selected and blended to provide specific functions and benefits to the skin, hair, or nails when applied topically.

