Global Dental Cement Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Dental Cement Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Dental Cement Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental cement market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.7 billion in 2023 to $1.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to material advancements, increased dental procedures, focus on patient comfort, regulatory compliance, preventive dentistry trends.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental cement market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population, focus on aesthetic dentistry, shift towards minimally invasive dentistry, customization and personalization, global oral health initiatives.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Dental Cement Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13420&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Dental Cement Market

The rise in the number of dental procedures is expected to propel the growth of the dental cement market going forward. Dental procedures refer to a wide range of medical treatments and interventions performed by dental professionals, such as dentists and dental hygienists, to diagnose, prevent, or treat various oral health conditions and dental issues. Dental cement materials are used for various dental procedures to restore, repair, or enhance the teeth, gums, and oral structures for dental restorations.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-cement-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dental cement market include 3M Company, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, FGM Dental Group, BISCO Inc., Medental International Inc., Shofu Dental Corporation, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd., SDI Limited, Indigodental GmbH, Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur, DETAX Ettlingen, Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG, GC India Dental, VOCO GmbH, Septodont Holding, Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., Medental International Inc., Medicept, Biodinâmica, Shofu Dental Corporation.

Major companies operating in the dental cement market are focusing on the development of innovations in dental materials, such as luting cement, to provide reliable services to their customers. Luting cement is a type of dental cement used in dentistry for the permanent cementation of various dental restorations.

Segments:

1) By Product: Temporary Cements, Permanent Cements

2) By Material: Glass Ionomers, Zinc Oxide Eugenol, Zinc Phosphate, Polycarboxylate, Composite Resins, Other Materials

3) By Application: Crowns, Bridges, Inlays And Onlays, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Dental Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals, Dental Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dental cement market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of dental cement.

Dental Cement Market Definition

Dental cement is a dental and adhesive material designed for various dental procedures to bond, fill, or secure dental restorations. It is used to enhance the structural integrity of the tooth or dental restoration by providing support and stability.

Dental Cement Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dental Cement Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental cement market size, dental cement market drivers and trends, dental cement market major players, dental cement competitors' revenues, dental cement market positioning, and dental cement market growth across geographies. The dental cement market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-implants-global-market-report

Dental Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-services-global-market-report

Pediatric Dental Crown Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-dental-crown-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293