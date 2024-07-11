Dry Powder Inhaler Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Dry Powder Inhaler Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Dry Powder Inhaler Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dry powder inhaler market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $20.18 billion in 2023 to $21.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to renewed interest in sustainable building materials, cultural preservation and heritage restoration, rise in green building practices, local sourcing and community involvement, regulatory support and building codes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dry powder inhaler market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued emphasis on sustainability, global urbanization trends, advancements in manufacturing processes, government incentives and policies, global economic factors.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Dry Powder Inhaler Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13430&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Dry Powder Inhaler Market

The rising air pollution levels are expected to propel the growth of the dry powder inhaler market going forward. Air pollution levels refer to the measurement or concentration of various pollutants present in the atmosphere. Air pollution leads to respiratory issues, prompting the use of dry powder inhalers as a delivery method for medications that help alleviate symptoms and manage respiratory conditions exacerbated by airborne pollutants.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-powder-inhaler-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dry powder inhaler market include Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, 3M Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Viatris (Mylan N.V), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Catalent Inc., Aptar Group Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Recipharm AB, Cipla Limited, Lupin Limited, Orion Corporation, OPKO Health, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sava Healthcare Ltd., Hovione, Elpen S.A., MannKind Corporation, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., SMB Laboratories SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Pharmaxis Ltd., Iconovo AB, SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the dry powder inhaler market are developing innovative products with muscarinic antagonist for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and expanding their product portfolio. A muscarinic antagonist is a drug that inhibits the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor. It controls and treats various illnesses, such as COPD and organophosphate poisoning.

Segments:

1) By Product: Single-Dose Inhalers, Multi-Dose Inhalers

2) By Function: Manually Operated Inhaler Devices, Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

3) By Application: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dry powder inhaler market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of dry powder inhaler.

Dry Powder Inhaler Market Definition

A dry powder inhaler (DPI) refers to a medical device used for delivering medication directly to the lungs in the form of dry powder. It is designed to treat respiratory disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is essential for the user to inhale rapidly and deeply to enable the medication to reach the lungs to utilize a DPI effectively.

Dry Powder Inhaler Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dry Powder Inhaler Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dry powder inhaler market size, dry powder inhaler market drivers and trends, dry powder inhaler market major players, dry powder inhaler competitors' revenues, dry powder inhaler market positioning, and dry powder inhaler market growth across geographies. The dry powder inhaler market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-bulk-materials-global-market-report

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-laundry-equipment-global-market-report

Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cast-resin-dry-type-transformer-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293