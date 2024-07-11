Global Circular Saw Blades Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Circular Saw Blades Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The circular saw blades market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.21 billion in 2023 to $10.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in construction and woodworking industries, industrialization and urbanization, introduction of specialized blades, increased adoption of power tools, globalization of manufacturing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The circular saw blades market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for sustainable materials, rise of smart manufacturing, increasing focus on safety features, focus on lightweight and ergonomic designs. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of IoT in cutting tools, product innovations, collaborations and partnerships, customization and specialization.

Growth Driver Of The Circular Saw Blades Market

The increasing demand for wood in the building and construction industries is expected to propel the growth of the circular saw blades market going forward. Wood refers to the raw material that is used for various purposes including construction activities. Circular saw blades offer precise and efficient wood-cutting capabilities, making them essential for the building and construction industries and enabling accurate shaping and sizing of various materials, such as wood and wood-related products, to meet construction requirements.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the circular saw blades market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., General Saw Corporation, Makita Corporation, Festool Group GmbH & Co. KG, The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Ridge Carbide Tool, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd., Lenox Corporation, Leitz Tooling Systems LP, Simonds International Corporation, KANEFUSA CORPORATION, Tenryu Saw Mfg Co. Ltd., Irwin Industrial Tools, The Leitz Group, Amana Tool Corporation, Jiangsu Fengtai Tools Co. Ltd., SKIL tools, Kinkelder BV, Diamond Products Limited, Everede Tool Co., Dimar Cutting Tools Ltd., Hangzhou Wagen Precision Tooling Co. Ltd., Stark S.p.A, LEUCO AG, Tangshan Metallurgical Saw Blade Co. Ltd., AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG, Freud Produzioni Industriali S.P.A., PILANA a.s..

Technological advancements are a popular trend in the circular saw blade market. Major companies operating in the circular saw blades market are focused on technological advancements to meet demand and sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Carbide Saw Blades, Diamond Saw Blades, Other Types

2) By Blade Diameter: 5-1/2 Inches, 7-1/4 Inches, Other Blade Diameters

3) By Application: Wood And Wood-Based Materials Cutting, Metal Materials Cutting, Stone Cutting, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the circular saw blades market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of circular saw blades.

Circular Saw Blades Market Definition

Circular saw blades are cutting tools designed specifically for use with circular saws. They consist of a flat, circular disc with teeth along the edge used to cut wood, metal, plastic, or stone. Circular saw blades come in different sizes and configurations to suit specific cutting tasks.

