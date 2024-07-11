Global Cardiovascular Implants Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Cardiovascular Implants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cardiovascular implants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.81 billion in 2023 to $26.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population and cardiovascular risk, lifestyle-related cardiovascular risk factors, improvements in diagnostic technologies, growing awareness and screening programs, government initiatives for cardiovascular health.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cardiovascular implants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $34.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine approaches, focus on minimally invasive procedures, global collaboration in cardiovascular research, healthcare policy emphasis on preventive interventions, patient-centric cardiovascular care. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in drug-eluting stents, rise of next-generation heart valves, increasing integration of artificial intelligence (ai), focus on minimally invasive implantation techniques, personalized and patient-specific implants, development of leadless pacemakers.

Growth Driver Of The Cardiovascular Implants Market

The rising prevalence of heart disorders is expected to propel the growth of the cardiovascular implants market going forward. Heart disorders refer to various medical conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, and valve disorders. The prevalence of heart diseases, such as coronary artery disease and heart failure, drives the demand for cardiovascular implants, including stents and pacemakers, to treat these conditions. These implants support the heart and circulation in patients with heart failure, help the heart beat in a regular rhythm, and keep track of the heart rhythm.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cardiovascular implants market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, Teleflex Incorporated, Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd., Abiomed Inc., Livanova PLC, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, CryoLife Inc., Endologix Inc., Sorin Group, Berlin Heart GmbH, REVA Medical LLC., Syncardia Systems LLC, Elixir Medical Corporation, Fortimedix Surgical B.V., AMG International GmbH, CHF Solutions Inc., Proxy Biomedical Ltd., Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd., InspireMD Inc., Neovasc Inc., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., Vascutek Ltd (Terumo Corporation).

Major companies operating in the cardiovascular implants market are increasing their focus on adopting advanced technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize their profits in the market and enhance patient care and treatment precision. The advancement of cardiac monitoring technology refers to continuously tracking and recording a patient's heart activity to diagnose and manage heart conditions.

Segments:

1) By Product: Coronary Stent, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), Heart Valve, Implanted Cardiac Pacemaker, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices, Peripheral Stent

2) By Material: Metals and Alloys, Polymers, Biological Materials

3) By Application: Arrhythmias, Acute Myocardial Infarction, Myocardial Ischemia, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cardiovascular implants market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cardiovascular implants.

Cardiovascular Implants Market Definition

Cardiovascular implants refer to medical devices surgically placed within the cardiovascular system to manage heart and vascular conditions. These are inserted into the cardiovascular system to treat conditions such as blocked arteries, irregular heart rhythms, or valve defects, restoring normal heart function and improving blood circulation.

