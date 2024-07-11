Coagulation Analyzer Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.21 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.3%

Coagulation Analyzer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coagulation analyzer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.96 billion in 2023 to $3.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing aging population, rise in chronic diseases, growing surgical procedures, anticoagulant therapy monitoring, rising incidence of hemophilia.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The coagulation analyzer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to point-of-care testing (POCT) adoption, rising demand for home-based monitoring, integration of connectivity solutions, increasing focus on personalized medicine, global expansion of hemostasis management programs. Major trends in the forecast period include technological innovations in assay design, advancements in technology, miniaturization and portability, multiplex assays for comprehensive testing, collaborations for research and development.

Growth Driver Of The Coagulation Analyzer Market

The rising prevalence of leukemia is expected to propel the growth of the coagulation analyzer market going forward. Leukemia is a type of blood cancer distinguished by the fast proliferation of abnormal blood cells, which affects the body's ability to fight infection, including the lymphatic system and bone marrow. A coagulation analyzer is helpful for leukemia patients to test disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) with prolongation of PT, low fibrinogen levels, platelet counts, and elevated D-dimer levels.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the coagulation analyzer market include Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Beckman Coulter Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Werfen S.A., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Instrumentation Laboratory Company, ARKRAY Inc., Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc., Helena Laboratories Corporation, Diagnostica Stago Sas, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., A&T corporation, ACON Laboratories Inc., Genrui Biotech Inc., Teco Medical Instruments, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Bio Group Medical System, LAbor BioMedical Technologies GmbH, Alere Inc., AGD Biomedicals Pvt Ltd., VSI Electronics Private Limited, Micro Lab Instruments, Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Jinan Kinghawk Technology Co. Ltd., Bioevopeak Co. Ltd..

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the coagulation analyzer. Major companies in the coagulation analyzer market are developing advanced products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Semi-automated Coagulation Analyzer, Automated Coagulation Analyzer, Manual Analyzer, Other Product Type

2) By Test Type: Prothrombin Time Testing, Fibrinogen Testing, Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing, D-dimer Testing, Platelet Function Testing, Anti-factor Xa Testing, Other Tests

3) By Technology Type: Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology, Other Technologies

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the coagulation analyzer market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of coagulation analyzer.

Coagulation Analyzer Market Definition

A coagulation analyzer refers to a device that provides a measurement of blood platelet levels in a fast and simple process. It is used to test the blood's ability to clot to identify and evaluate bleeding diseases like hemophilia or to keep track of patients who are taking anticoagulant drugs like aspirin, heparin, or warfarin.

